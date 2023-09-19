Weapon crafting bug brought in 20,000 more players to Destiny 2 over the weekend 

Destiny 2 recently had the wildest weekend ever when it comes to bugs and exploits. Turning the entire sandbox on its head, players came across a weird method of mixing intrinsic perks with other Legendary weapons, resulting in powerful bursts of fire from Auto Rifles, Machine Guns, and more. As a result, completing endgame activities became significantly easier, including Raids, Dungeons, Grandmasters, and more.

As a result, the concurrent player count for Destiny 2 saw a huge spike in numbers. Compared to the average count on any given day, the stats indicate a 20k increase in numbers, which is identical to the start of a new season.

This also calls for a different side to the game that players like to see once in a while, with the majority suggesting a special game mode to make things enjoyable on the weekends.

Destiny 2's most broken bug resulted in a massive rise in player count over the weekend

Following the massive surge in the concurrent player numbers, Destiny 2 is back to averaging 36k to 40k players after the fix. This leads to show how much everyone enjoyed the glitch as a change of pace, where almost 70% of the community went in and cleared almost every endgame activity that was out of their reach.

"Funny Gun weekend" as many like to call it, allowed players to slot in an Aggressive Framed intrinsic from a Shotgun to any Automatic weapon in the game. This resulted in 12-round high-range bursts of shot per ammo from the automatic weapons, with Ammit AR2 being the prime example.

The powerful Retrofit Escapade with 900 RPM and Target Lock also wreaked havoc, almost one-shotting Destiny 2 Dungeon, Raid, and Grandmaster bosses. Here is a list of interesting combinations that the community came up with:

Osteo Striga intrinsic on any weapon.

Dead Messenger intrinsic on any Wave Framed Legendary Grenade Launcher.

Agressive Framed intrinsic from Ragnhild-D to Ammi-AR2, Cataclysmic, Rufus' Fury, and Retrofit Escapade.

Target Lock from Retrofit Escapade to Commemoration.

While a fix has been implemented, it seems that Bungie is not out of the bind yet, as a new crafting bug is still in the open. However, people do not care as much as the first bug since most of the fun has been patched in the current version of the game.

Following the footsteps of laser weekends, Telesto horrors, and Lord of Wolves PvP meta, the recent weapon-crafting glitch is one for the ages.