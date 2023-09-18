Is Destiny 2's weapon crafting mechanic the new Telesto horror? 

Destiny 2 is possibly in its weirdest state right now, following the wildest bug this community has ever seen. Everyone seems to be taking one Legendary archetype from their weapons and putting it into another. While this statement might sound vague, any automatic weapon paired with an Aggressive Shotgun perk will tell the perfect story.

The number of players running this bug is nearly 80% of the concurrent count at any given time. A few content creators are typically unhappy, while Bungie told everyone to have fun until they devise a fix. A recent post confirmed that the fix will take longer, as the entire issue is "complex" to solve, leading Bungie to delay a patch.

The community has witnessed a lot of game-breaking bugs over the last six years. From generating multiple orbs of light to the Legendary Shards exploit and Telesto. However, nothing quite like this came before the eyes of the community, where only a few crafted weapons are melting the mightiest bosses of Raids, Dungeons, and almost any endgame content.

The recent weapon-crafting bug is bringing back memories of the past in Destiny 2

It is hard to judge the good side of this case in a game like Destiny 2. While endgame content is hard to come by, most players have the time of their lives after running flawless Dungeons and farming endgame content.

The minority remains a group of content creators and livestreamers who are unhappy with sharing their achievements with people exploiting the game. There isn't a right or wrong side here, as both parties can have their views based on the game's sudden incident.

Expand Tweet

While it is indeed fun for players, PvP-mains who put hours into defeating Guardians must come face-to-face with an Ammit AR2 that shoots 12 shots per ammo count. That being said, the recent incident will be written down in the history books, where Bungie might make another emblem similar to the Telesto or Lord of Wolves.

However, the recent weapons undergoing the craft exploit feel a hundred times more potent than any weapon bugs in Destiny 2. Raids and Dungeons are being done solo in record time, Grandmaster Nightfalls take 10 minutes to finish, and triumphs related to the endgame content are also easier to execute.

Expand Tweet

While the community has thoroughly enjoyed the bug, it poses many questions from Bungie's perspective. Instead of 40,000 concurrent players in prime time, the game gets a constant 80,000 participants during the off schedules.

Hence, at the cost of breaking the game, Bungie saw a massive rise in Destiny 2's player count due to the weapon-crafting bug, which says much about the community's needs and the sandbox.