Destiny 2 Heist Battleground Europa Grandmaster Nightfall guide: Load-outs, tips and tricks, and more

Destiny 2's third and final Heist Battleground is officially in the Nightfall pool of Season of the Witch. Players must push through hoards of Fallen and Hive enemies and defeat the Shrieker boss to get the loot. While it might be one of the most extended Battleground missions in the game, a few tricks and specific load-outs can easily defeat the most challenging combatants.

The following article lists everything related to the Heist Battleground Europa Nightfall Strike, every buff and debuff for players, alongside a few tips and tricks to make each room easier to handle. The average completion time should be around 20 minutes, with the first few runs being the kick-start.

It should be noted that the Season of the Witch Week 4 has kicked off with Warden's Law in its loot pool, alongside double reward drops upon finishing.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Modifiers and enemies in Destiny 2 Heist Battleground Europa Grandmaster Nightfall

As mentioned, the Heist Battleground Europa is one of the most prolonged missions of the three seasonal Seraph activities. However, the following list will get you up to speed in terms of the different modifiers that can both kill, and help you, during each run:

Supercharged Linear Fusion Rifle.

Strand Surge

Arc Surge

Solar Threat

Barrier Knights and Unstoppable Ogre Champions.

All three elemental shields. Solar Shanks and Wizards, Void Servitors, and Arc Knights.

Fire Pit, where Hive Acolytes will spawn fire pools upon death.

Overcharged on weapons that have Artifact Champion perks.

Overcharged Linear Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Here is a list of every Champions and major enemies in each room. Knowing the exact spawns of the Champions throughout the Strike can help players in the long run:

Opening/outside: None.

None. First room: Two Anti-Barrier in the first sequence, alongside One Barrier and One mini Fallen boss in the second sequence.

Two Anti-Barrier in the first sequence, alongside One Barrier and One mini Fallen boss in the second sequence. Supply/Orange room: Three Barrier Knights and One Unstoppable Ogres.

Three Barrier Knights and One Unstoppable Ogres. Platform/humping puzzle: One Barrier Knight to start, followed by two Unstoppable Ogre just one level down. Jump down to encounter two more Barrier Knights and One Deathtongue Chorister. Proceed to face one more Barrier Knight and an Unstoppable Ogre.

One Barrier Knight to start, followed by two Unstoppable Ogre just one level down. Jump down to encounter two more Barrier Knights and One Deathtongue Chorister. Proceed to face one more Barrier Knight and an Unstoppable Ogre. Laser room: Two Barrier Knights in the doorway.

Two Barrier Knights in the doorway. Room with the massive head of Clovis AI: Three Barrier Knights, one Barrier Servitor, and three Wizard bosses.

Three Barrier Knights, one Barrier Servitor, and three Wizard bosses. Boss room: One Barrier Knight in the first phase, and another in the second phase.

Two Unstoppable Ogres in the jumping puzzle (Image via Destiny 2)

Defeating every Champion for the Platinum reward is of the utmost importance, as it can guarantee the Adept reward drop.

Recommended load-out for Destiny 2 Heist Battleground Europa

Based on Surges, any Arc or Strand load-out can be effective in this Nightfall. However, specific load-outs are recommended to make each run safer and more efficient.

Void Hunters with Omnioculus alongside Deadfall Super can help their allies skip the entirety of the first part, and deposit the Arc balls in the boss room without any hitch. The Deadfall super can keep a huge group of enemies in check, as there are plenty of them in this Nightfall.

Arc Warlock (Image via Destiny 2)

Arc Warlocks with either Geomag Stabilizers or Fallen Sunstar are recommended. A Grenade/Rift build or a Super/100 Intellect build can be paired with Hunter's tethered enemies to clear out rooms. Lastly, a Well of Radiance Warlock with Phoenix Protocol/Lunafaction is mandatory here, as enemies can easily one-shot players during a run.

Well of Radiance (Image via Destiny 2)

Arbalest for Barrier Champions and an Arc Scout Rifle for Unstoppable are necessary, with a robust Linear Fusion Rifle in the heavy slot.

Tips and tricks to make the Destiny 2 Heist Battleground Europa Grandmaster easier

The following tips and tricks have been provided to you, assuming you know the mission tileset. Hence, these can be put to use after running the Grandmaster once:

The first sequence out of the facility can be skipped completely using the invisibility of an Omnioculus Hunter.

You can take cover from the first room by running to the rightmost part. However, if Champions and Vandals have spawned, the entrance is also acceptable.

During the jumping puzzle, the last Barrier Champion before the Unstoppable Ogre spawns only after stepping on the platform.

The laser room will spawn two Barrier Champions simultaneously in the doorway, so be careful.

In the Clovis room, defeating all three Wizard bosses will despawn every enemy, including the Champions.

In the boss room, defeating the boss in the second phase before defeating the Barrier Knight will despawn everyone.

The rightmost stairs/platforms are great cover from the enemies and the boss in the final room.

An invisible Hunter can deposit the five Arc balls in the boss room, without any enemies attacking them.

Cover in the first room (Image via Destiny 2)

These are the only currently known tips from the Heist Battleground Europa. The article will be updated accordingly, if the community comes up with anything significant.