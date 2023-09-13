Destiny 2 Warden's Law god rolls, drop locations, and more

Warden's Law has made its way into the current Destiny 2 loot pool. The Aggressive Framed two-burst Hand Cannon was once a part of the Forsaken loot pool, with a whole different firing mode, where it shot two simultaneous rounds with one trigger pull. However, that has been completely reworked now, where the weapon works similarly to the Crimson Exotic, only firing two shots in a burst.

This article lists the best perks to have on the newly reissued Warden's Law Hand Cannon from Nightfall. It should be noted that Warden's Law and its archetype are different from any standard Aggressive Frame Hand Cannon, as the former is categorized as "Heavy Burst," a new archetype altogether.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get Warden's Law Hand Cannon in Destiny 2

Warden's Law can be obtained from Nightfall Strikes on a given week. Hence, the weapon will drop only from a specific Strike mission in a season, depending on the completion tier. For example, in the current Season of the Witch, players looking to bag the weapon can hop onto the Heist Battlegrounds: Europa and complete it in the Platinum tier.

Typically, there is an Adept version up for grabs as well from the Grandmaster version of the same mission. Additionally, in the fourth week of the season (September 12 to 19), Bungie granted "bonus rewards" to the community, meaning both weapons and Ciphers will be dropping in increased amounts.

Finally, it should be noted that Warden's Law can be obtained from Zavala's inventory as well. The normal version will require 1 Vanguard Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 20,000 Glimmer, alongside the Adept version purchasable in exchange for 1 Vanguard Engram, 50 Legendary Shards, 50,000 Glimmer, and 10 Nightfall Ciphers.

Focused Decoding (Image via Destiny 2)

Being an Aggressive Framed weapon alongside a high fire rate, Warden's Law has been reported to be one of the best sources of DPS from a Primary Hand Cannon, next to Heavyweights such as Malfeasance and Hawkmoon.

Destiny 2 Warden's Law god roll for PvE

Warden's Law PvE god roll (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

The best perks to have on the Warden's Law Hand Cannon for PvE are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for increased Stability and Handling.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Fourth Time's the Charm for reloading with two magazines after dealing four precision shots.

Vorpal Weapon for increased damage to bosses by 20%.

Since Warden's Law is not craftable, players need to make do with whatever they get as a drop. So, other perks, such as Enlightened Action, can come in handy alongside Frenzy.

Destiny 2 Warden's Law god roll for PvP

Warden's Law PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks to have on the Warden's Law Hand Cannon for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Polygonal Rifling for Stability.

Accurized Rounds for better weapon Range.

Moving Target for increased mobility and Accuracy upon aiming while moving.

Kill Clip for increased 33% damage after reloading on kill.

Perpetual Motion is another decent perk to have on the third column, alongside Rampage as a damage perk. Zen Moment is good, too, for a little bit of Stability.