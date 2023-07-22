Bungie finally acknowledges one of the most reported bugs in Destiny 2

The long-lived bug surrounding the Hunters and the Liar's Handshake in Destiny 2 seems to have finally been acknowledged by Bungie. In a Reddit post that shed light on the issue, the game's dev team came forward and confirmed a fix for S22, alongside other tweaks to different Exotics.

For readers unaware of the bug, Liar's Handshake reportedly isn't working correctly with the Gathering Storm super ability equipped. Deemed as one of the powerful supers in the game, players are being forced to use the lackluster Arc Staff as a replacement if they want to activate Liar's Handshake within combat.

Liar's Handshake bug will be fixed by Bungie in Destiny 2 Season 22

Aside from its incredible prowess up close, Liar's Handshake holds a lot of nostalgia for veterans, as it is an Exotic from Destiny 2 Y2.

Seeing how it is still a meta in the game, Hunters do not want to miss a chance to equip this piece of gear and load up some of the toughest endgame activities. However, this incredible catalyst for punching enemies does have a flaw, most of which is counted as a bug.

Liar's Handshake offers a special perk to its user, increasing their melee damage upon striking with either an Arc-charged melee or getting hit by a combatant on the field. The official description is as follows:

"Using your Arc melee ability or being hit by a melee attack will allow you to follow up with an extremely powerful melee counterpunch that will heal you."

The issue that lies with the Exotic is tied to the latter part, where Liar's Handshake doesn't activate its perk "Cross Counter" after a player gets hit by the enemy. This leads to a failed follow-up attack, and the user ends up with no heals, eventually dying in the process.

Thankfully, Bungie acknowledged this issue after days of reports from the community, stating the following:

"Thanks for the report. We checked into these and are currently tracking a fix for Child of the Old Gods in an upcoming update later this season and have fixes for Celestial Fire Melee and Liar's Handshake planned to go out next month with Season 22."

Based on the aforementioned statement, the broken melee with Celestial Fire and Child of the Old Gods buff will be addressed with a Destiny 2 Season 22 patch.