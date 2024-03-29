Bungie hints at the return of two classic Exotic missions in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Into the Light will feature a lot of vaulted content, including weapons, armor pieces, and shaders. Bungie recently revealed the arrival of fan-favorite weapons from Y1 and 2, all free for everyone. Adding to these returns, the company also confirmed the return of two classic Exotic missions from the initial years of the game.

The final Into the Light livestream will occur on April 2, 2024, during the weekly reset time. Players can tune in to get the emblems as drops and acquire additional information on the expansion. The official TWID blog post on March 28 announced the upcoming content of the stream.

Zero Hour and Whisper may return in Destiny 2

Bungie confirms two returning Exotic missions in Destiny 2 Into the Light. However, the names of these missions remain unknown for now. A few options include the likes of Zero Hour and Whisper from before the Beyond Light expansion, alongside the Harbinger quest for Hawkmoon.

Bungie's official statement regarding the upcoming content for the third livestream is as follows:

"We still have more news to share next week about Destiny 2: Into the Light! Our dev team will gather for a third livestream on April 2 at 10 AM PT to finish the series with a bang. Here's a quick summary of the topics we will touch on: The return of two classic Exotic missions. A preview of the three new PvP maps arriving in May. A new PvE challenge we call Pantheon."

Much of the speculation points to these two upcoming missions being Zero Hour and Whisper, as they fit the description of "classic Exotic missions." While the Harbinger for Hawkmoon is also one such mission from the Beyond Light, it wasn't well-received in the community.

The return of the two missions also means crafting patterns of both Whisper of the Worm Sniper Rifle alongside the Outbreak Perfected Pulse Rifle.

Bungie is currently under a lot of fire due to its decision to time-gate certain weapons until May 21, 2024. This led to a huge community uproar, bringing the relationship between the players and the company back to a hostile state. The latter has yet to make a statement on the issue.

Destiny 2 Into the Light is all set to be released on April 9, 2024.