Destiny 3 is reportedly in development according to leaks, codenamed "Payback"

Destiny 3 leaks have surfaced all over the internet in the wake of some important announcements on Destiny 2's upcoming expansion, The Final Shape. Based on the leaks, it seems that Bungie is already developing a new Destiny game that does not have a fixed release date yet. However, this information comes from a Reddit comment one month ago, which has now lit a fire in the community.

The two points that stand out from Redditor u/32638272187's comment are as follows:

"Bungie is working on a system called Prism that will allow players to mix and match abilities from different subclasses"

"Destiny 3 is (was? idk) in development under code name payback."

The first comment about "Prism" was proven true yesterday, when Bungie officially revealed the new "Prismatic" subclass for The Final Shape. This led many to believe that the leaks about a Destiny 2 sequel are not so far from reality.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculation made by a Redditor u/32638272187, alongside Destiny and Bungie leaks. Readers should take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt.

Leaks suggest a new Bungie game is in development, possibly Destiny 3

The Reddit comment about Destiny 3 was made a month ago, on February 28, 2024. The subreddit in question here is r/Destiny2Leaks, which is followed by a megathread made by a moderator.

The top comment on the post was made by u/32638272187. It read:

"Bungie is working on a system called prism that will allow players to mix and match abilities from different subclasses. This is one of the things being worked on during the delay. Imagine throwing a lightning grenade while on solar, or procing devour and rampaging with stormcaller.

"Destiny 3 is (was? idk) in development under code name payback. One of the big changes for Destiny 3 is (was, again idk) for classes to no longer exist and allow any character to spec into any ability since lore wise there is no reason you couldn't (Hunters explicitly learned blink from Warlocks and blink isn't tied to a single element, hence the logic there)."

It should be noted that these claims were made a month ago, when everyone coming across the comment discarded it. Almost over a month later, after Destiny 2 The Final Shape's official gameplay preview, the community seems to have come full circle.

Since the claims of "mix-and-match" abilities were revealed officially, many believe that Bungie is currently also developing a sequel to Destiny 2, codenamed Payback. Multiple other leakers are backing these leaks as well.

A few hours after the official reveal yesterday, user 32638272187 returned to upload additional information regarding "Payback." They said the term "Payback" isn't tied to an in-game story but refers to Bungie getting payback against themselves by creating something everyone will love.

Lastly, any information on Destiny 2 items carrying over to Destiny 3 remains unconfirmed for now.