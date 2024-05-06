Final Fantasy 14 servers hit by DDoS attacks right before planned maintenance 

Final Fantasy 14 servers worldwide were hit by DDoS attacks yet again a few hours ago. Players across Japan, Europe, and American regions suffered a round of connectivity issues, ranging from login problems to forced disconnection. The issue is exacerbated by the fact that there's a planned server downtime waiting right after this.

Square Enix put out an official post on The Lodestone, addressing the server-wide issues. Thus far, not much is known about how long it will take to solve, and whether the planned downtime will be deferred in light of this crisis.

Today's DDoS attacks are not a first for Final Fantasy 14

The Final Fantasy 14 DDoS attacks today are not their first rodeo (Image via Square Enix)

The official dev blog post regarding the DDos attacks today says:

"We are investigating the attack and taking countermeasures. Additional information will be provided as the situation develops."

Players remember this exact phrasing from last December when Final Fantasy 14 EU servers experienced similar network downtimes due to DDoS attacks. However, today's attacks are much bigger in scale, hitting data centers from EU, NA, JP, and OCE servers in one fell swoop.

For an MMORPG as big as Final Fantasy 14, forced disconnections can be a major inconvenience. Players have reported being forced out of raids, as their parties started going offline one by one. There was also a 'whale window' a few hours before the planned downtime, and players are now concerned they will miss it altogether.

There is also a 6-hour long planned Final Fantasy server downtime coming later today, starting from 9 AM PDT (May 6) to 3 AM PDT (May 7). For players in the US, the severity of this DDoS attack may mean not getting to log into Final Fantasy 14 before tomorrow.

When will servers be back up?

No timeframe has yet been provided as to how long Square Enix might need to nurse the servers back to health. The previous DDoS attack last December was fixed in just over two hours - but the scope of that crisis was admittedly smaller.