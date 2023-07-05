Harry Potter Magic Awakened crosses $500,000 in revenue just a week after global release

The global release of Harry Potter Magic Awakened was destined for success. According to SensorTower, the game has generated a total revenue of $500,000 and has been downloaded more than 1,800,000 times in the first week after its global release. The specific numbers across the two platforms is as follows:

iOS - 800,000+ downloads and $300,000 revenue

- 800,000+ downloads and $300,000 revenue Android - 1,000,000+ downloads and $200,000 revenue

Ever since its initial launch in China in 2021, the unique title has been turning heads and capturing the imagination of Potterheads. The game posted strong numbers within a few months, and the community was excitedly waiting for its worldwide launch.

The auspicious date finally arrived when NetEase and Warner released the game on June 27, after soft-launching it on select servers in March 2023. The initial reception was largely positive, with over 1,000,000 downloads already recorded on Google Play Store.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened revenue bodes well for wizarding world video game IPs

While Harry Potter Magic Awakened is free-to-play on both platforms, it offers in-game purchases for Gems, Coins, Magic Pass, and upgrades. These microtransactions help in driving up the revenue of the title.

This is excellent news for Portkey Games, the gaming label from Warner Bros. Games overseeing the creation of new video game experiences set in the iconic wizarding world. To put the aforementioned numbers in context, these stats do not include the game's revenue in China.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened was launched on September 9, 2021. According to a November 2021 report by SensorTower, the title had made more than $228 million in less than two months. The October 2022 report revealed that the game had already made $358 million.

Although there are controversies surrounding the wizarding world IP stemming from its author and her contentious views, it is clear that Harry Potter fever is still alive and strong. This was clear from the success of Hogwarts Legacy despite attempts by many to boycott it. After getting released in February 2023, Hogwarts Legacy has already crossed over a billion dollars in sales and sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, according to the stats revealed by WB Games in their quarterly earnings call. Keep in mind that the AAA title lacks a multiplayer aspect and is yet to launch on the Nintendo Switch.

On the other hand, Harry Potter Magic Awakened has a PC client that is currently region-locked but is being prepared for a worldwide release. If the developers are able to provide regular content updates to refresh the player experience, the game has a bright future ahead of it.

