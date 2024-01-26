"I do not want to be on that site": Destiny 2 community frustrated over Bungie's primary source of communication 

Destiny 2 community and Bungie are again in a disagreement regarding an ongoing issue. The grievance here aligns with how the company communicated with its players. While Bungie has been accused of being extremely non-transparent with its community, the level of communication that does exist is not sitting right with players.

A recent post from Reddit weighs down on the issue, where user Fix_the_Fernback stated the following:

"I will not make a Twitter (now X) account because I do not want to be on that site and I do not want to make an account just to view periodical information for a videogame."

Many members of the Destiny 2 community and players have come forward to share their opinions, most of whom express the same frustration.

Destiny 2 community is not happy with Bungie's current source of news and announcements

X has always been one of the primary sources of information. Companies made different accounts, and community managers used to disseminate details to the players via the platform. However, there has been a lot of vitriol over the app, eventually leading many to stop using it altogether.

The post from Fix_the_Fernback had the following statement:

"Why is Bungie Support's main source of communication through Twitter? (now X)"

They further stated:

It is impossible to find relevant information here as you need an account to view tweets in chronological order. I will not make a Twitter (now X) account because I do not want to be on that site and I do not want to make an account just to view periodical information for a videogame. Could it not just be on Bungie's website? In game? Anything else?"

Many have expressed frustration, expecting Bungie to fix the issue quickly.

Bungie, however, has not changed how they communicate, which is commonly via the Bungie Help Twitter account. Those interested in Destiny 2 server downtimes and maintenance announcements will need to hop onto the app and follow Bungie Help's account to keep themselves updated.

Since the issue has been addressed before, Bungie did promise to bring in a new form of communication in the future. The promise was made in an apology video by Joe Blackburn in August 2023 after posting a very negatively received State of the Game.

Lastly, it should be mentioned that a few members have devised a temporary solution to the problem, urging players to use an app called "Nitter." The comment linking to the Bungie updates for Destiny 2 has been given above.