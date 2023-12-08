No Man's Sky creator Sean Murray announces Light No Fire | The Game Awards 2023

No Man's Sky creator Sean Murray announced Light No Fire at The Game Awards 2023. Hello Games has made its name by turning around the fortunes of its space-faring title after a disastrous launch, sticking with the game, and making it one of the best multiplayer titles around. Murray revealed that instead of the cosmos, the upcoming game will feature just one earth but brought to life on a realistic scale.

No Man's Sky launched in 2016 and was immediately panned by players and critics alike for the state of the game and the missing features. More than half a decade and countless free major content updates later, the game has far exceeded what anybody expected of it at release.

Light No Fire is the No Man's Sky creator's next project

The in-game multiplayer clip begins with describing an earth that is multiplayer, procedural, fantasy, and unexplored. It makes quick shifts to different parts of this world, showcasing a variety of biome and features. Human-like characters can be seen chopping down trees and building homesteads.

Players can fly on top of winged dragon-like and bird-like creatures or ride horse-like animals. We also saw a huge figure with a glowing sigil on its face. There was also a mysterious black ball in the sky as the protagonist was flying around. Given it is just the announcement trailer, it is clear that Hello Games is keeping its cards close and not divulging too much.

There are a few frames in the Light No Fire trailer that might remind the community of No Man's Sky. The red orb in the logo reminds of the Atlas, and the glowing sigil of the giant's face is akin to knowledge stones. The space-faring title has an expansive lore and narrative that is pieced together through environmental storytelling. It remains to be seen whether these two games are connected.

Expand Tweet

One thing is for sure: Hello Games will utilize all that they have learned through the trials and tribulations of No Man's Sky to build the procedural world of Light No Fire. Only time will tell what they have cooking and how successful they are at it.