Palworld announces its first raid, Bellanoir, with official trailer

Pocket Pair Inc. has just announced the first Palworld raid battle and a brand-new Pal, Bellanoir. An update with new content has been on the horizon for a while, and inhabitants of Palpagos Island have much to look forward to. The new Pal and the new form of NPC battle will require players to form new strategies and prepare their Pals for victory.

This article will run you through everything we know about Palworld raids, including when they are coming to the game and how you can participate in these new NPC boss fights.

What are Palworld raids?

Expand Tweet

Palworld raids are special boss battles where players must assemble their strongest and most effective Pals to fight against a featured raid boss. Pocket Pair Inc. will most likely resort to raids to introduce new and powerful Pals in the world of Palworld.

According to the folks at Pocket Pair Inc.:

“A powerful evil Pal has appeared and is laying siege to the Palpagos Islands! Only the most skilled Pal Tamers stand a chance against her…Palworld’s first raid, Bellanoir, is coming soon!”

This more or less reveals how raids will work in Palworld. You will have to summon the raid boss, which will then allow you to challenge it to a raid battle. You will have to use a party of four of your best Pals and attempt to beat the powerful, evil Boss Pal.

How to participate in Palworld raids

If you were to look at the video teased by the developer, you would see that the player is summoning the raid boss with the help of a Pal Soul at a new structure. So, the update will likely be adding these altar-like structures that will let you summon raids in the game.

We are not sure if you will be able to participate in Palworld raids with your friends just yet. In the video, we did not see anything that hints at multiplayer raid battles. However, since the game supports multiplayer and has dedicated servers, we can hope that Pocket Pair will incorporate the multiplayer feature into raids as well.

When are raids coming to Palworld?

As of the writing of this article, Pocket Pair Inc. has not provided us with any tentative date for the release of Palworld raids. The trailer just mentioned that the update will be arriving soon.

It is most likely going to drop in the game with the next major update, sometime in March 2024.

Bellanoir: Palworld's newest Pal

Bellanoir is the new Pal coming to the game (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

In the Twitter post made by the developer, Ballanoir is said to be an evil Pal that can only be defeated by a worthy Pal Tamer. We do not have a lot of information about this Pal as of now, but the design and color scheme make it look like a Dark-type Pal.

Its design is similar to that of Lyleen, with the color scheme akin to that of popular Dark-type Pals like Frostallion Noct. So, it might be a Dark-type Pal with a secondary elemental typing. However, this is mere speculation, and for all we know, it may have a typing that has nothing to do with how it looks.