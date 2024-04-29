Palworld Xbox ID showcase: Flamethrower, new Pals, and more

The recent Palworld Xbox ID showcase teased some exciting new content, focusing on four new Pals and two fresh weapons — a flamethrower and a unique rifle. The fiery new weapon and Pals are sure to add a touch of freshness to your Palworld journey.

Let's quickly dive into all that was revealed in this teaser, and look at the delightful introduction that these Pals received.

Note: This article will be updated as more information becomes available on these Pals.

Palworld Xbox ID showcase: Four new Pals revealed

All the new Pals that were revealed (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The Palworld Xbox ID showcase revealed four exciting new Pals, leaving us in wonder about what they might be called, or what their abilities will be. Here are the critters featured in the showcase:

A Frog Pal

A Turkey Pal

A Pal similar to Wixen and Kattress

A Mushroom Pal

The exact names or details of these critters have not been released. Our listing is based purely on the design and forms as shown in the teaser.

Palworld Xbox ID showcase: Flamethrower and a new rifle

The Palworld Xbox ID showcase revealed two brand new weapons — a flamethrower and a rifle (which seems to shoot plasma).

The flamethrower

The flamethrower as shown in the teaser (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Foxparks in Palworld can finally breathe an air of relief, as its flamethrower days might just come to an end, at least once players craft this flamethrower, that is. It's a no-brainer, but this weapon seems to apply a burning effect on the target, dealing damage over time.

A new rifle

New rifle as shown in the teaser (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The new rifle teased in the Xbox ID showcase sports a modern and compact build, unlike the mechanical rifles and pump-action shotguns seen in the game so far. This might just be a fabled Plasma rifle, a coveted item that is present in many games and does devastating amounts of damage.

That is all the information teased in the Palworld showcase event. Keep an eye out as we will be providing more updates as they are made available by Pocketpair.