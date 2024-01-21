Once you craft Foxpark's Harness in Palworld, your damage output in combat will skyrocket. With this in hand, you will be able to use Foxpark's partner skill, which is also one of the best in the game. These Fire-types are some of the best Pals for beginners, and only get better once you spend more time in the game.

Today, we will show you how to get the most out of their abilities. To start it off, here's how to craft Foxpark's Harness in Palworld.

How can players craft Foxpark's Harness in Palworld?

Foxpark's Harness (Image via Pocketpair)

Before you can begin to craft Foxpark's Harness in Palworld, they will have to reach Level 6. This is a fairly simple task; as long as you follow all the on-screen tutorials during Palworld's early hours, you will quickly be able to reach said level. Once this is done, simply head over to the Technology skill tree and invest one point to unlock Foxpark's Harness.

You will now be able to craft Foxpark's Harness in Palworld. However, to do so, you will need to gather 3x Leather, 5x Flame Organ, and 5X Paldium Fragments. Leather can be farmed by killing Melpacas, Foxparks, and Direwolfs. Flame Organs drop when you kill Fire-type Pals, and Paldium Fragments can be mined by hitting the blue ores with a pickaxe. With these in hand, you can now craft your Foxpark's Harness.

What does Foxpark's Harness do in Palworld?

Foxpark's Harness in action (Image via Pocket Pair)

Once you craft Foxpark's Harness in Palworld, you will be able to use Foxpark's partner skill. These are fantastic for the early game mainly because of their damage output. Once activated, your Foxpark will equip itself on you as a flamethrower, and you can then begin to burn whatever you wish to.

This ability is especially useful against Ice-type and Grass-type Pals. The fire burns away at their HP and does passive damage throughout the fight, making it almost a trivial affair. This alone makes Foxparks one of the best Pals in Palworld.

Now you're all set to dominate your opponents. Once you get a couple more levels, you can test your critter against a Level 11 Chillet that spawns close to the Fort Ruins. Grab a fire bow, some fire arrows, and your Foxpark and you will make short work of the Chillet.

If you're having trouble beating a Pal with the Foxpark Harness, chances are that the Pal you're facing could be of a different type. Check out the strengths and weaknesses of different Pals in Palworld if you're struggling.