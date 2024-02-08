The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 bug fixes: Raid key exploit, Fox's Prayer blueprint, and more  

The Division 2 recently entered its last season of Year 5. Ubisoft has been treating the launch for care, putting forth a massive patch to improve the overall experiences in the game, especially from a QoL (quality of life) standpoint. Doing so has also led the developers to fix several bugs in the game, alongside exploits that breached certain mechanics.

This article lists all the fixes implemented by Ubisoft with the Season Vanguard launch on February 6. While the number of changes is in thousands, readers will find the significant ones made via the update.

Every implemented fix in The Division 2 Season Vanguard

Here's a list of all the bug and exploit fixes for The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 Vanguard:

1) Bugs

Weapon and Gear caches in the open world and missions were made to scale with the mission/global difficulty settings.

There should be an increase in the quality of gear and its stats now, across the board—especially remarkable on Challenging and Heroic difficulties.

Skill Mods of a higher level than the player can no longer be equipped.

The scope mod from Oh Carol Marksman Rifle can no longer be applied to any weapon.

Fixed the issue that made the blueprints from the named sidearms of certain specializations obtainable from Reconstructed Caches.

Fixed the issue where the majority of Named Gear Piece Blueprints obtained from Reconstructed Caches did not require Brand-Specific materials.

The Gift named backpack was in the Vests section of the Crafting Station.

The blueprints for Big Show and Fox's Prayer could not be found in the Crafting Station after being acquired; they have now been added.

Fixed the issue that allowed keeping the increased magazine size from the True Patriot Gear Set even after swapping loadouts.

Fixed the issue that allowed glitching through a ladder when entering the cover directly behind it.

2) Exploit fixes

Fixed the Corner Glitch.

Fixed exploit where players could be invited at the end of the Raid to obtain Raid Specific Key without any participation.

Players are recommended to keep an eye out on The Division 2's official webpage for further patch notes from Ubisoft. Typically, this article will be updated with additional announcements and confirmations of fixes.