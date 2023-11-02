The Division 2 skill build for all endgame activities

Skill builds in The Division 2 are considered some of the most potent sources for DPS (Damage Per Second). It allows players to take the backseat approach in combat, all while producing decent damage even in high-tier activities. With the help of a tanky Striker Drone and Assault turret, the following skill build will help you conquer almost every activity in the game.

This article will list the best attributes, weapons, armor pieces, and Specialization for the build. Investing tier 6 on skill stat (yellow) is recommended for maximum health and damage on the gadgets. The remaining numbers can be added with mods, weapon perks, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best armor pieces for The Division 2 skill build

The skill build involving Strike Drone and Assault Turret requires the 3-pc Empress International set. It is a more traditional approach with increased skill stats by 10% instead of a perk-dump from green armor sets. The pieces you should be looking for include a Mask (new Face Ventilator), a chest piece (B.O.T Protector), and Gloves (Faux Leather Mitts).

Empress Internation chest piece (Image via Ubisoft)

Here are the buffs that can be earned with 3-pc Empress International:

1-pc: 10% Skill Health.

2-pc: 10% Skill Damage.

3-pc: 10% Skill Efficiency.

The Exotic for this build is the Waveform Holster, primarily for the amount of Skill Damage it grants the user. For the backpack, the Wyvern Wear's Trapezius Go Bag gives a 10% increase to Skill Damage at 1-pc, alongside the Tech Support perk for more Skill Damage.

Waveform Holster (Image via Ubisoft)

Lastly, for the Kneepads, you can use anything that gives Skill Damage/Haste with its 1-pc bonus.

Best weapons for The Division 2 skill build

Capacitor (Image via Ubisoft)

The Capacitor Assault Rifle is the only mandatory weapon you need with this build, as it can increase Skill Damage based on the amount of bullets you shoot at enemies. A total of 40 stacks can improve the user's Skill Damage by 15%. Regarding slots 2 and 3, none of the weapons are mandatory, allowing you to use anything.

Best attributes for The Division 2 skill build

Attributes in The Division 2 can differ based on the gadgets you are using. Fire Turrets call for Status Effects, while Pulses require Skill Duration. While using Striker Drone and Assault Turret, you will need Skill Damage and Skill Haste for the most part.

Attributes in Recalibration station (Image via Ubisoft)

Optimize and recalibrate to maximize these two stats on all the armor pieces.

Best Specialization for The Division 2 skill build

Technician is the recommended Specialization for skill builds in The Division 2. Note that it isn't the most crucial aspect of the build since you can still get the same result with any other Specialization of your liking. However, Technician grants a small 10% buff to Skill Damage with one of its passive perks, making it a favored choice over others.