The Division 2 Ouroboros Exotic SMG: How to get, talents, and more

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers is already live, and this launch has brought back an old fan-favorite game mode alongside a lot of fresh gear and weapons.

Exotic weapons come with some great unique perks, giving an edge over other high-end weapons in the game. The Ouroboros Exotic SMG is a new weapon that players can get their hands on in the new season. However, the process of acquiring it is much harder than the other Exotics.

So, if you're wondering how to get this weapon, this guide is for you. In this article, we'll go through the ways to get this Exotic SMG in the new season of Division 2.

Division 2 Ouroboros Exotic SMG: Core Attributes

According to the stats and performance of this SMG in the Public Test Server, it is going to be one of the most sought-after Exotic in Division 2. Although it looks like a vector, it packs a lot more than that.

The Ouroboros Exotic SMG has a 50 mag alongside a base RPM of 1650, which is considerably high compared to any other Exotic weapons in this game, let alone the SMGs. Its core attributes are as follows:

SMG Damage

Critical Hit Chance

This weapon also follows the new Exotic attribute system, which means you can re-roll the third attribute to get damage-enhancing attributes like damage to targets out of cover and damage to armor to get the most out of this weapon.

Division 2 Ouroboros Exotic SMG: Talent

Ouroboros Exotic SMG Talent (Image via Ubisoft)

The Ouroboros Exotic SMG comes with an intrinsic perk named Rule Them All. During a fight, whenever the wielder has a Status Effect applied to them, this perk allows 50% of the ammo to apply the same Status Effect to their targets. So, after you get a Status Effect applied, 25 rounds of ammo will apply the very same status effect to everything you hit after reloading.

This unique perk also opens up many ways to attack enemies by self-applying status effects. You can shock yourself and even set yourself on fire to make the next bullets shred through enemies.

How to get the Division 2 Ouroboros Exotic SMG

The current season of Division 2 features an old fan-favorite game mode called Incursions. This high-skill four-player endgame content comes with challenging boss encounters and an exotic reward, which is the Ouroboros Exotic SMG.

To get this Exotic SMG, you need to participate in Incursions. Upon completing the activity, you can get the weapon as the final reward alongside the boss loot drops. Although there is a 10% chance to drop the Exotic SMG each week, you can also replay the Incursion, which will grant a 1% chance to drop the Ouroboros Exotic SMG.