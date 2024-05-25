The First Descendant Technical beta is live, but only for this weekend

The First Descendant players can access the game's final beta over the current weekend, on May 25 and May 26. They will get a taste of the tentative final product, including the overall currency system, gameplay loop, endgame bosses, character animations, and a lot more.

Steam is currently allowing anyone interested to download the game files for the beta and play throughout the weekend. At the time of writing this article, the beta has gone live in all countries with over 12 in-game languages. It is available solely on the PC platform.

Details regarding The First Descendant's final Technical beta test

The First Descendant is currently having its final beta test, with several tests on record previously since the game's initial announcement. Players can expect Nexon to launch the game officially in summer 2024, but the exact release date is not known yet.

The First Descendant Technical test is free for everyone. To access the Technical test, you can head over to the game's Steam page and look for the "Play Now" button.

The First Descendant Technical test Steam page (Image via Steam)

The following are the patch notes added to the current beta test server:

Unusual skill action for Freyna when ‘Classic Maid Uniform’ skin is equipped. Found Freyna’s skill ‘Putrid Venom’ bursting right where the character stands instead of shooting forward when ‘Classic Maid Uniform’ skin is equipped.

Frenzied’ skill animation not returning for Gley when the head skin is equipped. Found Gley’s ‘Frenzied’ skill animation not returning to normal condition when head skin is equipped during ‘Frenzied’ mode.

Multiple Use of Reconstructed Device in Void Intercept Battle. Found Reconstructed Devices being used multiple times after completing Void Intercept Battle.

Regarding system errors, Intel's 13th and 14th Gen CPUs reported forced shutdowns. However, it seems that the issue can be temporarily resolved by setting power limits in BIOS.

The First Descendant final Technical test will be live until May 26 (Sunday), 23:59 PDT.