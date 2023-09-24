The First Descendant "crashing on PC" error: how to fix, possible reasons, and more

The First Descendant is the latest live service offering from Nexon, the studio behind several successful gacha titles such as MapleStory and Blue Archive. A looter-shooter MMO-lite fashioned after Warframe and Destiny, The First Descendant is out on its open crossplay beta right now.

As commendably polished as the game is in its current state, some players are experiencing an array of technical issues on PC.

Due to the online-only nature of the game, being booted out of your gameplay sessions because of random crashes can be very disheartening. It can reportedly cause a wide range of progression setbacks, from the loss of resources and critical item drops to the loss of mission progress in longer runs.

Here are some potential causes you may be facing the problem on your end and ways you can alleviate it.

Reasons for The First Descendant crashing on startup and other crashing on PC errors

The First Descendant is Nexon's first live service rodeo on the shiny new Unreal Engine 5 platform. As spectacular as its graphics are in this true-blue next-gen title, it can be quite a resource hog if not set up properly.

Additionally, the game is still in beta and not as thoroughly optimized as the full release will be. Therefore, crashing issues on the user end can potentially be chalked up to not meeting system requirements.

A note must also be made about connectivity issues. Crashing generally happens due to user-end hardware issues, developer-end optimization issues, or a combination of both. However, troubleshooting your network connectivity and adding the game to the Firewall exclusion list can definitely help overcome additional road bumps.

How to fix The First Descendant "crashing on PC" error

Optimization issues cannot be addressed by the user, and the game's performance will generally get better with the full release and quality-of-life updates.

However, to fix random crashes, crashes on startup, and other crashing-related issues, here are some things you can try:

1) Check if you meet system requirements

Generally, the game will notify you if you do not meet the recommended system requirements when you launch it for the first time. Make sure you at least meet the minimum requirements as outlined by the developer:

Operating System: Windows 10 x64 or higher

CPU: Intel i5-3570 / AMD FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Memory: 4 GB, GeForce GTX 1050Ti / AMD Radeon RX 570

DirectX V12

2) Reboot your PC

Especially on low system memory, random crashes with The First Descendant can often be traced back to the involvement of unwanted apps running in the background.

If this is the first time you have experienced a crash, rebooting your system should be the first order of business, especially if it matches the recommended specs.

3) Verify game files integrity

How to verify files on Steam for The First Descendant (Image via Nexon)

Game file corruption is the leading cause behind persistent random crashes on a capable system. PC players should head to The First Descendant game properties on Steam and verify the file integrity to check for errors related to this, which will automatically be detected and repaired in due process. This should especially be your priority if you are facing crashes and errors after a hotfix or an update.