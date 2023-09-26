The First Descendant login event date, rewards, and more

The First Descendant is the latest looter shooter MMO-lite from Korean developer Nexon, best known for MapleStory and their latest gacha title, Blue Archive. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the game is currently out on open cross-play beta, where its appealing graphics are already turning heads. Nexon has drawn a good deal of inspiration from other popular titles within the established looter-shooter subgenre of live service games, including Warframe and Destiny.

The structure of these titles adheres to the usual grindy gameplay that MMO games are infamous for. Therefore, it goes without saying that The First Descendant will also involve a lot of grinding to collect resources and blueprints for its many craftable Descendants and types of equipment.

To attract players to the work-in-progress build of The First Descendant for feedback, Nexon is rolling out a series of daily rewards for simply logging into the game during the public crossplay period. These rewards contain both cosmetics and Caliber, the premium currency in the game.

All login rewards during The First Descendant's open crossplay beta

The crossplay beta is available to all willing players via Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox Series X/S from September 19-26, 2023. Players who logged in during this period would be granted a unique loot baggie every day. The event started on September 20, and the following rewards were given away so far:

Day 1, September 20 - 500 Caliber, Voltage Control Mask Head Skin for Bunny, Shiny Metal Gold Paint

Day 2, September 21 - 500 Caliber, Golden Afterimage Ultimate Skin for Bunny, Shiny Metal Silver Paint

Day 3, September 22 - 500 Caliber, Hyperdimensional Sprinter Ultimate Skin for Bunny, Leather Matte Orange Paint

Day 4, September 23 - 500 Caliber, Desert Wanderer Ultimate Skin for Kyle, Matte Sand Paint

Day 5, September 24 - 500 Caliber, Baby Kitten Ultimate Skin for Bunny, Clear Pink Paint

If you manage to log in today (September 25), you will be rewarded with yet another baggie that contains 500 Caliber, Trendsetter Head Skin for Bunny, Shiny Metal Red Paint. When you log in tomorrow (September 26), you will be rewarded with 500 Caliber, Task Commander Ultimate Skin for Kyle, Clear Blue Black Paint.

The Ultimate Skins are a complete set of head and body skins, where the colors can still be altered with the Paints you have in your inventory. Additionally, a sidequest given at the beginning of the game lets you unlock the Bunny Descendant without crafting her individual parts.

Note that The First Descendant open beta rewards will not carry over to the full release. The idea behind these daily login rewards is to let players spend the Calibers to purchase different Descendants and weapons so you can check them out earlier and provide more detailed feedback. All progress will be reset during the full release to provide the entire playerbase a fresh start.