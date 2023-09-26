"Vex Mythoclast feels awful:" Destiny 2 community weighs down on recent Raid Exotic nerf

Vex Mythoclast took a drastic turn in the current Destiny 2 sandbox, where the once-prestigious Raid Exotic became just a shell of its former version. While Bungie did add a lightly easier way to get the weapon as a drop, they have also nerfed it in some departments. Typically, players aren't all happy, seeing how it doesn't meet the expectations concerning its rarity from the drop pool.

A few community reactions weigh heavily on the weapon's current state and various faults with regard to different activities. Starting from the reduced fire rate to the confusing damage change against PvE enemies, it is safe to say that the Vex Mythoclast isn't sitting rightfully with a lot of players in Season of the Witch.

One specific Reddit post points out the problem with the Vex Mythoclast, stating:

"Vex Mythoclast feels awful. Nerfing the fire rate was the worst decision Bungie could've made imo."

The majority seems to share the sentiment.

Bungie under fire for nerfing one of Destiny 2's most beloved Raid Exotics

Before diving into the community reactions, it is important to address all the nerfs implemented on the Vex Mythoclast. Through Hotfix 7.2.0.1, here's everything readers should know about the nerfs and buffs on the Raid Exotic:

The rate of fire of the weapon was reduced from 390 to 360 to bring in more along the line with the High Impact Framed Auto Rifle.

Damage increased against red and orange bar enemies by 25%. Hence, this won't work against yellow bar bosses and Champion.

While the damage modifications aren't the primary issue here, players seem to be frustrated regarding the changes done to the weapon's archetype. A reduction in fire rate is seen as an overall nerf for Destiny 2 PvP, since a change in the RPM of a weapon does mean a change in TTk (time to kill) on opposing Guardians.

Based on the Destiny 2 community's calculations, Vex Mythoclast used to take 0.77 seconds to kill a single Guardian with all precision shots. That figure has changed to 0.83 seconds, which can mean a world of difference against other long-range primary weapons.

While this modification was done by keeping the weapon's Range in mind, it can still easily fall short compared to Hand Cannons, Pulse Rifles, and more.