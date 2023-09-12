"Why would I use Necrochasm": Destiny 2 community doubts the new Raid Exotic's viability in the game

Destiny 2's newest Raid, Crota's End, has received positive reviews overall, solely due to the amount of new mechanics, challenges, and work put in by Bungie. However, such isn't the case for the Exotic weapon that comes with the Raid—Necrochasm. Players are doubting its ability to stay in the meta for long, as a few existing Exotics can outperform the new Auto Rifle in PvE.

A Reddit post brings up the interesting question regarding Necrochasm's viability and why players should be using any other weapons in the Exotic/Kinetic slot. The user raises a serious question by providing details on better-performing weapons, asking the question:

"Why would I use Necrochasm?"

Many players do claim that Necrochasm is flawed on a fundamental level, reminding everyone of D1. In the first game, the same weapon had the same problem, eventually leading Bungie to buff the perk. Hence, there's no telling if the developers will repeat history.

New Raid Exotic Necrochasm under-fire from Destiny 2 community

Necrochasm is the new Raid Exotic Auto Rifle from Destiny 2 Crota's End, as a part of a three-step mission. Hence, after running the activity and collecting a unique material, players can guarantee themselves a Necrochasm drop. The process is still a lengthy one to go through, most of which is based solely on the player's luck.

The post questioning Necrochasm's power in Destiny 2 comes from user jamer2500, who states the following:

"Necrochasm is a weapon that lives and dies by its ad clear potential. You kill with a headshot, trigger that thrall explosion chain on enemies, and reload that sucker for that 900 rpm goodness. The catalyst gives outlaw which helps with the reload and it somewhat works with Necrotic Grips. That's about it. All Necrochasm is good for is killing red bar enemies. Osteo Striga is quite similar but vastly superior."

The post goes on to elaborate on Osteo Striga's role and perks in Destiny 2 PvE, where the weapon can poison any adjacent enemies surrounding the target. Additionally, Osteo Striga's poison bolts can easily track enemies, resulting in easy precision hits. On the other hand, Necrochasm requires its users to land precision hits to activate the Exotic perk, or else no perks will activate.

Many players came rushing into the forum, raising the same concerns as the poster. Based on its history in D1, the community is hoping for a buff in one of the upcoming patches. Lastly, Necrochasm's Desperation perk seems more useful in PvP than PvE. Hence, a rework of the Exotic perk can be expected.