No Hesitation god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE

No Hesitation refers to a type of firearm within Destiny 2. This Legendary Energy Auto Rifle was released alongside The Final Shape expansion and can be grabbed from within the Pale Heart region. Much like the Pro Memoria and Sightline Survey, the weapon can be enhanced with the application of “god rolls.”

This Auto Rifle is incredibly potent and possesses a unique trait known as the “Support Frame,” which allows it to dish out damage to enemies and heal allies simultaneously. The in-game description of the perk goes as follows:

"Flexible and agile frame capable of healing allies and hurting foes. Harming targets builds a restorative charge."

"Hip firing at allies while this weapon is charged heals them, with rapid healing increasing weapon damage and bestowing restoration to your allies."

Mostly suited for medic builds, the weapon is highly sought after in PvE scenarios. A breakdown of the best perks to equip for the weapon is detailed below.

No Hesitation PvE god roll for Destiny 2

Ideal set of PvE god rolls for No Hesitation (Image via Bungie || D2Gunsmith)

The ideal set of perks to equip on this particular Destiny 2 weapon for PvE-oriented gameplay sessions include the following:

Circle of Life : Rapidly healing allies, grants the user a boosted damage perk.

: Rapidly healing allies, grants the user a boosted damage perk. Physic : Rapidly healing allies, grants additional HP restoration to both you and your teammates.

: Rapidly healing allies, grants additional HP restoration to both you and your teammates. Tactical Mag : Boosts weapon stability, reload speed, and magazine size across the board.

: Boosts weapon stability, reload speed, and magazine size across the board. Hammer Forged Rifling: A durable ranged barrel that increases weapon range by 10 points.

As always, readers are encouraged to work on alternative builds and experiment to their liking.

No Hesitation PvP god roll for Destiny 2

The abovementioned perks with the PvE section are also applicable for PvP. Readers can thus use Circle of Life, Physic, Tactical Mag, and Hammer Forged Rifling as their go-to god rolls for PvP, thanks to the rather universal nature of this particular Destiny 2 weapon.

How to unlock No Hesitation in Destiny 2

The weapon can be procured from the Pale Heart of the Traveler (Image via Bungie)

This weapon can be discovered while exploring the Pale Heart of the Traveler. The Pale Heart of the Traveler refers to an in-game planetary location and is, thus, accessible to all players who have purchased The Final Shape expansion.

It is also possible to craft No Hesitation using five deepsight patterns of the same weapon, making it quite lucrative to get.