No Man's Sky: How to easily get Walker Brain (and its uses)

The Walker Brain is a Component in No Man's Sky. It is an Anomalous Material that can be used in crafting and upgrading. It's not very valuable in terms of Units, coming in at 35,000, which is rather low as you progress. Nevertheless, it has a lot of utility, and if you need to build certain technology, it's one of the key components required.

However, getting a Walker Brain is not going to be an easy task since it's tied to Sentinels. Given how they swarm when aggravated, obtaining one is going to be a challenging task, but there are alternative methods as well. Having said that, here's how to get a Walker Brain in No Man's Sky.

How to get Walker Brain in No Man's Sky

The most straightforward way to get a Walker Brain is to attack Sentinels and reach the maximum wanted level. This is when they will spawn in a Sentinel Walker, which happens to be the toughest of the lot.

Similar to the Minotaur, this bipedal walker is armed to the teeth and rather proficient at eliminating anything in its path. You may want to consider bringing a friend along on your Corvette if you plan to harvest Walker Brains using this method.

Take down a Sentinel Walker to get its Brain (Image via Hello Games)

If fighting Sentinels is not your cup of Living Slime, there are alternative ways to get a Walker Brain. These will also require a bit of legwork, but will be much easier than taking on an entire Sentinel extermination task force:

Obtained from Mercenaries Guild Envoy

Obtained by opening Suspicious Packet (Goods)

Complete Mission Board Missions to obtain

Complete Nexus Missions to obtain

Can be found on a robot at the Harmonic Scrap POI

Depending on how you want to obtain a Walker Brain, any of the methods above will work. Once again, just be cautious when landing on planets with High Sentinel Activity; any sudden move can set them off.

How to use a Walker Brain in No Man's Sky?

The Walker Brain can be used to craft three pieces of technology, specifically for your Starship, Minotaur, and a consumable item for your Frigate. Here's the list of items and the materials/resources you will need to craft them:

Conflict Scanner : Walker Brain (x1) and Wiring Loom (x1)

: Walker Brain (x1) and Wiring Loom (x1) Explosive Drones : Walker Brain (x1) and Gold (x50)

: Walker Brain (x1) and Gold (x50) Liquidator Body: Walker Brain (x1), Quantum Computer (x1), and Wiring Loom (x2)

