Official Warframe hotfix 35.5.4 patch notes: Line of Sight improvements, Deep Archimedea fixes, and more

The Warframe hotfix 35.5.4 patch notes went live today, listing all the changes in regards to Dante Overguard and Tragedy Line of Sight checks in this latest balance pass. On top of this, some bug fixes have also been forwarded for the recently shipped Warframe Deep Archimedea game mode.

Alongside this hotfix, Digital Extremes has also noted that it is looking at line-of-sight inconsistencies for different abilities. While this specific patch tries to band-aid the targeting issues with Dante's Tragedy sub-skill, a broader commitment to similar issues might mean future buffs for frames like Khora.

Additionally, this patch reverts some of the nerfs to Dante's Overguard generation. For long-term endurance players, however, the maximum Overguard changes were inconsequential to begin with. It is not maximum Overguards, but Overguard regen that allows Dante to tank level-cap enemies.

Warframe hotfix 35.5.4 patch notes: All changes and fixes

Tragedy Line of Sight (LoS) Changes & Fixes:

Improved Tragedy’s Line of Sight checks per enemy to be much more forgiving and reliable to fix the many cases players reported of not being able to hit enemies at all. Now, it considers not only the enemies that Dante sees but also those visible on screen/via the camera—so any part of them, big or small, is considered visible/eligible to pass the LoS check.

To break that down a bit deeper:

Enemies positioned directly behind or in front of Dante

We have made it so that enemies within 5 meters of Dante are automatically considered visible; no LoS checks are required.

Enemies barely in cover or who had just run to cover

Enemies positioned at a different height to Dante where they are still partially in view

Enemies that are not caught by the "Is the enemy on screen?" check (behind or to the sides of you) use an improved target detection where we now check for line of sight to the target's head, torso, and feet. Previously we only checked for their torso. This will improve the reliability of hitting enemies even when they are not directly on the screen.

Fixed Tragedy not hitting/affecting ragdolled enemies that are in LoS.

This was a particularly brutal bug considering the number of abilities, weapons, and other effects that can cause enemies to be ragdolled. This issue also contributed to the many scenarios in which Tragedy did not apply at all.

Light Verse and Triumph Overguard Increases:

Increased the Overguard gained from Light Verse from 250 to 350 at Max Rank.

Increased the Overguard gained from Triumph from 2000 to 3000 at Max Rank.

Deep Archimedea Fixes:

Fixed Clients being unable to interact with Void Angels to revive fallen Host for the second time in a mission due to the context action missing.

Fixed the Loadout options resetting daily instead of weekly (at usual reset time) as intended.

All conditions for Deep Archimedia are on a weekly reset, so the Loadout Modifiers follow this standard.

Fixed the message to defeat the Void Angels to revive downed players lingering on screen for Clients.

Fixed [PH] tag appearing in the additional Search Pulses tooltip in the Netracell screen.

Fixed a script error that could occur between missions.

Fixed a crash caused by recovering from being knocked down in Deep Archimedea.

This was also causing an issue where your Warframe would seemingly “trip” all over the place before crashing.

Miscellaneous Fixes:

Fixed a crash caused by the “Complete an Exterminate mission in 6 minutes” Cavia Bounty challenge.

Fixed the Void Angel in the Angels of the Zariman Quest, as well as those in Void Armageddon missions, not having an objective marker.

Fixed the lighting in the interior of the Orbiter (not on Drifter Camp) changing from bright to dark as you move around when the Dynamic Lighting or Sun Shadows settings are disabled.

Fixes towards some surface artifacting occurring in the Drifter Camp.

Fixed Secondary ammo pickups in the Simulacrum not charging the Grimoire’s alt-fire.

Fixed the splash sound FX from throwing Amphors at Crucibles being heard throughout the level.

Fixed given Grimoire to friendly NPC (i.e. Rescue Target, etc.) causing Secondary ammo pickups to stick to the player.

Fixed Blueprints that have crafting costs that exceed a player’s owned Credits appearing at the top of the Foundry list when sorted by “State”.

Fixed glowing blue orbs appearing on the Conduits in the Armatus Disruption mission.

Fixed broken lighting throughout the Grineer Sealabs Assasination (Titania) tileset.

Fixed [PH] tag appearing in the TennoGuide when instructed to visit Onkko after completing The War Within Quest.

Fixed some hitching when loading into Venus missions.

Fixed a crash caused by weapon hit direction.

Fixed crashes caused by Keyglyphs being reassigned to players after Host migration.

Fixed a script error in Isolation Vault Bounties.

