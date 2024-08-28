Once Human Deviation Expert walkthrough (Digby Boy quest)

Deviation Expert is one of Once Human's early-game sidequests that you don't want to miss. You can obtain this task (the term for sidequests in this game) by talking to Lowe after beating the first Monolith boss, Ravenous Hunter. It's also expedient at this point to pick up the 'Legacy Hunt' quest from Claire at the same time, as both quests lead you to the same locations.

Even though Deviation Expert is itself a straightforward quest, the overwhelming complexity of how the game hands out 'tasks' may ward off beginners. In this walkthrough, we will simplify all the steps, and how to use the rewarded Digby Boy in Once Human.

Where to find Digby Boy in Once Human's Deviation Expert quest

To find Digby Boy, the quest objective for Once Human's Deviation Expert task, you have to go to Throughville, which won't be too far from Deadsville. Before you set out, make sure you have at least 30 Copper Ore in your inventory. If you've already unlocked the Throughville Rift Anchor, you should teleport there directly.

Trending

The percentage doesn't actually fail you (Image via Netease)

Once you're there, the Digby Boy can be found in the north-western house of the block. If it's not marked on your minimap, this is the bluish brick house to the northwest of the Throughville icon. A set of stairs will lead you directly to the rooftop.

Once you find it, the Digby Boy will talk to you. To conscript it for your Deviant army, all you have to do is feed it 30 Copper Ore. When the menu pops up, simply move 30 Copper Ore to the box.

Afterward, it becomes similar to any other Deviant bubble you can capture. It will display a certain percentage of success based on your equipped gloves. However, it's not a concern even if the percentage is low. As part of the Deviation Expert quest, this Digby Boy is a guaranteed capture.

Once you've captured it, you can explore the area to pick up the Mystic and gear crates in Throughville if you haven't already. A bridge from the rooftop also leads to another building, where you'll be able to complete the Legacy Hunt quest.

How to use the Digby Boy in Once Human

Once you've wrapped up the Deviation Expert quest in Once Human, head back to your territory. In order to use the Digby Boy, you'll need an empty Isolated Securement Unit. This takes some Glass, Metal Scraps, and Copper to craft.

Digby Boy will head out on his own (Image via Netease)

Afterward, you can assign the Digby Boy to it by right-clicking. As a territory Deviant, it will then head out to spelunk for ore on its own.

This concludes our guide on Once Human's Deviation Expert quest. Check out our other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback