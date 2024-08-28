Once Human Legacy Hunt quest walkthrough

Legacy Hunt is one of the easiest optional side quests in Once Human that offers a worthwhile reward. It can be picked up from Claire in Deadsville once you clear the first Monolith boss, Ravenous Hunter, in the Monolith of Greed. Select the 'get intel on Mayflies' option to start the quest. Claire tasks you with picking up a 'pre-Starfall artifact' in exchange for the intel, which turns out to be some vintage magazines.

The issue is that the quest pointer does not point toward the magazines, leading many players astray. If you're lost during the Legacy Hunt quest in Once Human, you've come to the right place. In this guide, we'll show you exactly where to find the Old Magazines.

How to find the Old Magazines in Once Human for Legacy Hunt Quest

To find the Old Magazines during the Legacy Quest in Once Human, you have to get to Throughville. It can be found on the 'Old Magazine Crate' located in the north-eastern house in the Throughville block.

Trending

The Old Magazine crate (Image via NetEase)

For many players, the blue quest objective pointer will be bugged, and an icon will only show up on the map and minimap. Here's the solution: simply go to the run-down house to the northeast of the Throughville icon on the map/minimap. The Old Magazine crate will be next to a stack of cardboard boxes in one corner of the building. Interact with it to pick up the Old Magazines.

Afterward, all you have to do is take it back to Claire. Before you head out, though, there's more to gain in this area. If this is the first time you've come here, you can pick up the Mystic and gear crates in Throughville and activate its Rift Anchor.

Additionally, a Digby Boy deviant can be found on the rooftop as part of the Deviant Expert quest obtained from Lowe. After you're done with all of that, return to Deadsville to talk to Claire.

If you're playing on a Hard server, an Anomaly enemy may spawn here. In case you don't have your cradle abilities unlocked, it's best to evade them for now.

Read More: All active Once Human redeem codes

What's the reward for Legacy Hunt in Once Human?

As a reward for returning the Old Magazine to Claire, the Legacy Hunt quest rewards you with the promised 'Mayfly intel,' which will be 1x Eclipse Cortex lvl 1. The primary use of this item is to farm Starchrom through Territory Purification.

Speak to Claire to turn in the mags (Image via NETEASE)

That covers the Legacy Hunt quest in Once Human. Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback