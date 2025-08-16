  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Palia: All Elderwood Stable locations

Palia: All Elderwood Stable locations

By Matthew Wilkins
Modified Aug 16, 2025 07:09 GMT
All Elderwood Stable locations in Palia (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation)
All Elderwood Stable locations in Palia (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation)

With Palia's The Elderwood expansion comes a new region to explore called the Elderwood. This area is covered in ancient trees, which are enchanting and have probably been around since Ents once roamed the realm. This new region has 13 Named Locations on the map, which means you'll be doing a lot of footwork, but it's not necessary per se, if you don't want to.

Ad

Instead of running about from pillar to post, you can locate all the Elderwood Stable locations and use them to fast-travel across the map in a jiffy. This will save you a lot of time, but before that, some effort will be needed to find all the Stables. That said, here's how to go about it.

All Elderwood Stable locations in Palia

There are a total of five Elderwood Stables that you can come across while exploring. An easy way to find them is by using the in-game map coordinates that will align with a corresponding number and alphabet. Here's where they are located on the grid.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Central Stables (F4)
  • Mitana Grove (F2)
  • Deep Woods (G8)
  • De Mer Dock (C8)
  • Mauvais Way (C3)

Central Stables (F4)

Central Stables (F4) (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/TiffyMissWiffy)
Central Stables (F4) (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/TiffyMissWiffy)

The Central Stables fast-travel point is located at point F-4 on the Elderwood map. It is located inside the rocky tunnels in front of the Relic crafting tables.

Ad

De Mer Dock (C8)

De Mer Dock (C8) (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/TiffyMissWiffy)
De Mer Dock (C8) (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/TiffyMissWiffy)

You'll need to travel through the Red Blossom Cave, which will lead you to the swampy grounds of Elderwood's De Mer Dock. The Stable is located by the water's edge.

Ad

Mauvais Way (C3)

Mauvais Way (C3) (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/TiffyMissWiffy)
Mauvais Way (C3) (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/TiffyMissWiffy)

Ad

You'll need to head north until you reach the swampland of Mauvais Way. Alternatively, you can reach the location by traveling up the massive tree root located in the water, and then climbing up the rocks or the giant Ancient Tree at the top. It'll take a while, but it's not impossible.

Deep Woods (G8)

Deep Woods (G8) (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/TiffyMissWiffy)
Deep Woods (G8) (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/TiffyMissWiffy)

Head through Lilac Cavern, and you'll reach the Deep Woods Stable. You can use a glider in conjunction with the surrounding mushrooms to climb the tree and reach it.

Ad

Mitana Grove (F2)

Mitana Grove (F2) (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/TiffyMissWiffy)
Mitana Grove (F2) (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/TiffyMissWiffy)

The Elderwood Mitana Groves stable is located on the northeast side of the map at F2 at the top of the Mitana Groves area.

Ad

After you unlock all Elderwood Stable locations in Palia, you will also get the Elderwood Pioneer Accomplishment and 5 Renown. You'll need to spend 10-100 gold to use the fast-travel point.

Read more Palia articles here:

About the author
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Twitter icon

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Matthew Wilkins
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications