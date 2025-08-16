Palia: All Elderwood Stable locations

With Palia's The Elderwood expansion comes a new region to explore called the Elderwood. This area is covered in ancient trees, which are enchanting and have probably been around since Ents once roamed the realm. This new region has 13 Named Locations on the map, which means you'll be doing a lot of footwork, but it's not necessary per se, if you don't want to.

Instead of running about from pillar to post, you can locate all the Elderwood Stable locations and use them to fast-travel across the map in a jiffy. This will save you a lot of time, but before that, some effort will be needed to find all the Stables. That said, here's how to go about it.

All Elderwood Stable locations in Palia

There are a total of five Elderwood Stables that you can come across while exploring. An easy way to find them is by using the in-game map coordinates that will align with a corresponding number and alphabet. Here's where they are located on the grid.

Central Stables (F4)

Mitana Grove (F2)

Deep Woods (G8)

De Mer Dock (C8)

Mauvais Way (C3)

The Central Stables fast-travel point is located at point F-4 on the Elderwood map. It is located inside the rocky tunnels in front of the Relic crafting tables.

You'll need to travel through the Red Blossom Cave, which will lead you to the swampy grounds of Elderwood's De Mer Dock. The Stable is located by the water's edge.

You'll need to head north until you reach the swampland of Mauvais Way. Alternatively, you can reach the location by traveling up the massive tree root located in the water, and then climbing up the rocks or the giant Ancient Tree at the top. It'll take a while, but it's not impossible.

Head through Lilac Cavern, and you'll reach the Deep Woods Stable. You can use a glider in conjunction with the surrounding mushrooms to climb the tree and reach it.

The Elderwood Mitana Groves stable is located on the northeast side of the map at F2 at the top of the Mitana Groves area.

After you unlock all Elderwood Stable locations in Palia, you will also get the Elderwood Pioneer Accomplishment and 5 Renown. You'll need to spend 10-100 gold to use the fast-travel point.

