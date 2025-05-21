Palia: How to follow Tau's Trail

There are dozens of interesting and intriguing quests you can undertake in Palia. One of them involves following Tau's Trail, the four-legged companion of the NPC called Hassian, who also happens to be someone you can romance. The quest is not too difficult, but it can get confusing, as you quite literally need to follow Tau's Trail to uncover a few secrets.

The quest that encompasses this task is called Plumehound Pilgrimage. There are many parts to it, with the first being following Tau's Trail. There are map markers in place that will ensure you know where you're going at all times and make the task easier.

How to pick up and follow Tau's Trail in Palia

Follow the pawprints (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/Games & Apps Tutorials)

To follow Tau's Trail in Palia, you first need to speak to Hassian after you receive his letter. He will inform you that Tau has picked up a trail and that you have to go and investigate what it's all about. You can find the location by looking at the map of Bahari Bay.

Head to the intended location and search for Hassian's camp. Once you interact with the item on the floor, paw prints will appear. You must now follow them. Here's how to go about this task quickly:

Turn left at Hassian's camp and walk forward to find the next set of pawprints.

Next, head towards the Flooded Fortress. Pick up the collectible on the way.

Go inside the Flooded Fortress, and move forward, keeping to the right until you reach a small island.

Cross the water and go to the other side; you'll find another set of pawprints.

Once on the other side, interact with the collectible and follow the pawprints into the dingy ruins.

The final set of prints will come into view. Walk up to them, interact with the collectible (Flickering Flow Battery) on the floor, and return to Sifuu.

Zeki is quite the character (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation)

Once you return to Sifuu and interact with him, he'll tell you to talk to Zeki in the Black Market. He'll task you with finding and collecting five Flowstones to fix the battery you've collected using magic. This is not to be confused with Sacred Flowers that are used at Umbraan Shrines.

Here are the locations of the Flowstones:

A Flowstone can be found near the ruins just inside the north entrance to the Pavel Mines

Another Flowstone can be found close to the east exit of the Pavel Mines.

You can find another Flowstone in the underground pond with the little docks at the bottom of Pavel Mines.

When in the Pavel Mines, take the path left of the east exit and walk forward to find another Flowstone next to two barrels.

The last Flowstone can be found in the vertical shaft toward the top of the Pavel Mine. Climb to reach it.

Once you've collected all the Flowstones, return to Zeki in the Underground, and he'll charge up the battery. The last thing left to do is take the battery to Sifuu and speak to him. You will be rewarded with 1,000 Renown and another quest (hurray).

To summarize

To follow Tau's Trail in Palia, start the Plumehound Pilgrimage quest, and look for pawprints after you arrive at the starting point once you're done talking to Hassian. Look at the direction of the pawprints to ensure you're moving in the right direction.

Collect the battery after you find the final set of pawprints and return to Hassian. You'll then have to talk to Zeki, find Flowstones, return to him, charge the battery, and finally return to Hassian to complete the quest.

