Palia: How to catch Gossamer Veil Moths

Gossamer Veil Moths are some of the rarest bugs you can find in Palia. According to its description, the wings of this moth are so thin that some say you can see a peek of the Dragon Realm by looking through them. Spotting one is hard enough, and then comes the actual task of catching it, which can be rather troublesome if you're not prepared.

Much like the Rainbow-tipped Butterfly, this bug is also a master at being elusive, and rightfully so, given that it is classified as Rare. Despite it being hard to get, there are a few things you can do to up the chances of you finding and catching it with ease. Here is more on the topic at hand, of how to catch Gossamer Veil Moths.

How to catch Gossamer Veil Moths in Palia

Trending

Use Sticky Smoke Bombs to improve your odds of catching it (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/PlayWithChad)

The first thing you need to know when it comes to catching Gossamer Veil Moths is where and when to find them. They only appear between 6:00 PM - 3:00 AM around Kilima Valley; this includes Leafhopper Hills and Reflection Fields. It is advisable that you arrive at least 30 minutes before the given time to prepare. This will allow you to be ready as soon as any Gossamer Veil Moths spawn.

You will need two items in particular for the task at hand: A Buzzy Jar and Smoke Bombs. The Buzzy Jar is going to help in revealing Gossamer Veil Moths. Just be certain that they aren't Kilima Night Moths, as they look rather similar.

Gossamer Veil Moth also drops Silk Thread (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation | YouTube/PlayWithChad)

When you're certain that you've spotted a Gossamer Veil Moth, use a Sticky Smoke Bomb to stop it in its tracks. You can also use Supreme Smoke Bombs, but the former option is better in many ways. Since the moth is rather fast, slowing it down is going to be necessary. If done correctly, you should have a Gossamer Veil Moth in your inventory in no time.

To summarize

Go to Kilima Valley between 6:00 PM and 3:00 AM. Use a Buzzy Jar to help locate the rare bug. When spotted, use Sticky Smoke Bombs or Supreme Smoke Bombs to stop the critter and scoop it up as soon as it stops moving.

Read more Palia articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More