Palia Coin guide: How to get and use

When it comes to monetization in Singularity 6’s recent MMO, Palia Coins play a huge part, and players will be able to use this in-game currency to acquire a lot of items not present in the base game. As it’s a free-to-play MMO, the developers rely on these in-game currency transactions for revenue. To get these items in Palia, you will need to amass the currency known as Palia Coins.

There is some amount of confusion amongst players as to how they can go about obtaining the Coins in-game. Hence, today’s guide will cover everything that you need to know about Palia Coins.

Getting Palia Coins

As mentioned, Palia Coins are a premium currency in the MMO, which can be purchased using real-life money. The coins are sold in bundles, and below are their prices:

425 Palia Coins: $4.99

1,000 Palia Coins: $9.99

2,050 Palia Coins: $19.99

3,650 Palia Coins: $34.99

5,350 Palia Coins: $49.99

11,000 Palia Coins: $99.99

You will be able to purchase these bundles in two different ways:

1) Via the Premium Store

The first method is through the Premium Store itself. To access it, you must make your way to your character profile by pressing P and then navigating to the golden box icon located at the top right of your profile menu.

This will directly take you to the in-game shop menu, and by clicking on the +/plus icon, you will be redirected to the premium currency tab, which will give you the option to buy a bundle for real-life currency.

2) From Jel, the local tailor

The other way to get Palia coins will be from Jel, who is the local tailor in the MMO. You must make your way to Zeki’s General Store and then interact with the cash register there in Jel's presence. If he is not at the store, you can locate him in Fisherman’s Lagoon and interact with him for the same.

Using Palia Coins

As mentioned previously, since Palia is a free-to-play game, Palia Coins will primarily be used to purchase cosmetic items like Palcats and other clothing components. They will not be contributing to your progress in the MMO.

You will be able to make your way to the store by pressing P and navigating to the golden box. You can then view all the cosmetic items that you can get your hands on with Palia Coins.