Palia: All Palcats and how to get them

Palia’s 0.166 patch update introduced not only hotfixes to the title, but also the Palcat pet for players to unlock and equip. These are extremely cute and adorable feline creatures that Palians have been asking after for quite some time now. Singularity 6 has finally listened to community feedback and introduced the pets to the game.

While they are incredibly adorable and something that players would love to have as a buddy, there are many in the community who aren’t entirely aware of how they can get as well as equip a Palcat to their character.

Today’s Palia guide will therefore go over every they need to know about the Palcat pets in the bucolic life simulator.

All Palcats in Palia

As the game is still in its beta stage, the developers have not introduced an extensive number of Palcats in Palia just yet. There are currently four Palcats that you will be able to unlock in the title after the 0.166 update:

Sandy Palcat

Nocturnal Palcat

Island Palcat

Snowy Palcat

How to get Palcats in Palia

To be able to get your hands on the Sandy Palcat, you need to unlock it as a bonus for purchasing Palia Coins. You don't need to buy any specific amount. Just go ahead with one transaction, and the game will automatically reward you with the pet.

As for Nocturnal, Island, and Snowy Palcats, you will need to purchase them individually with 3,000 Palia Coins. Alternatively, you can directly purchase the Palcats, getting them all for $30.

Equipping your Palcat pet in Palia

To show off your Palcat buddy to other players, you will first be required to equip them. To be able to do so,

Make your way to the Character Page by pressing “C.” Then, you will notice a paw icon located beside where you assign your glider.

Click on the paw icon, and you will get a list of all the Palcats that you have unlocked.

Now just pick the one that you currently want as your buddy and select them.

Palcats are mere cosmetic items and do not have much gameplay value apart from helping players take some adorable selfies. While there are only four Palcats to pick from in the game, there are likely to be more added to the title once it officially releases.