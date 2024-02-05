10 Palworld glitches that work after patch 0.1.4.0

There are numerous Palworld glitches that seem to be working after the 0.1.4.0 patch. From instant respawn bugs to infinite loot exploits, there are numerous loopholes in the game that you can exploit to improve your gameplay experience. Fans were afraid that Pocket Pair would go about patching every glitch present in the game, but as of the writing of this article, that does not seem to be the case.

Previously, we had seen game-breaking glitches where you could catch all of the Tower Bosses present on Palpagos Island – Lily and her Lyleen, Zoe and her Grizzbolt, Axel and his Orserk, Marcus and his Faleris, and Victor and his Shadowbeak.

In this article, we will take a look at a few more interesting glitches. You should use them while you can, as they will eventually get patches and be removed from Palworld.

(Note: This list is not ranked, and the glitches are in no particular order of usefulness)

10 Palworld glitches that you can still use after version 0.1.4.0

1) Unlimited Gold Coins and Gold Keys

Fast travel to this location on the map (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is a very useful exploit that you can use in version 0.1.4.0 of the game. To exploit this Palworld glitch, you must have access to the Fast Travel feature. Make sure you have unlocked the Eastern Wild Island Fast Travel waypoint. Note that exploiting this Palworld glitch in version 0.1.4.0 will be efficient if you use a fast-moving mount, such as Jetragon.

Once these conditions are met, make your way to the location shown with the star mark in the picture above and locate the Black Marketeer. Upon finding this NPC, talk to him and attack him simultaneously to make him glitch out. You can then attack him yourself or make a strong Pal do the work for you.

Once you kill the merchant, you will receive a handsome amount of Gold Coins and one Gold Key. You can then mount your Pal, travel away from this location, and come back. This will instantly respawn the Black Marketeer. Rinse and repeat to get an unlimited amount of Gold Coins and Keys in version 0.1.4.0 of the game.

2) Free Dungeon chest

This Palworld glitch lets you fly out of bounds (Image via Pocket Pair)

For this Palworld glitch, you will need to find and unlock a Dungeon that is accessible to you in version 0.1.4.0. Besides this, you will also need a flying Pal that you can mount.

After you have gotten one, you will need to summon your Pal inside the Dungeon and locate a gap in the walls.

Then, throw your Pal sphere in that gap to summon your flying Pal out of the bounds of the Dungeon and mount it. Using this Palworld glitch, you can avoid many of the enemies in the Dungeon and reach the end to claim the chest.

3) Defeat any Palworld boss easily

Grizzbolt is a strong boss (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This Palworld glitch works best with ground Pals in version 0.1.4.0. Once you reach the point of interest, build a high flight of stairs, aggravate the boss, and lead it to the top.

Once the Pal is at the top of the stairs, simply destroy the structure, and the boss will fall, losing plenty of health or simply dying. Sometimes, the boss will tumble and fall on its own. While that will do the trick, it is not as efficient as taking the boss to the top.

4) T-pose glitch

T-pose lets you glide faster (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

For this, you will need a Galeclaw and to craft the glove so that you can use it as a glider. Once that is done, take your Pal to a dangerous location where it will get knocked out. After the enemy incapacitates your Pal, return to your base and rest.

Once you get up and start gliding, you will be in a T-pose. This Palworld glitch in version 0.1.4.0 will greatly improve your gliding speed. You can use your weapons and summon your Pals while exploiting the bug.

5) Change Dungeon bosses

Rewards in the Dungeon (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is an OG Palworld glitch that works in the current 0.1.4.0 version of the game. Using this exploit, you can rotate the Dungeon boss spawn to one that you would want to fight and catch. If you enter a Dungeon and do not like the spawn, you can retrace your steps until the boss is out of range. Then, go back to make it respawn.

You can repeat this glitch multiple times to farm bosses or get one that you would like to catch.

6) Capture Merchants and Black Marketeers

Black Marketeer (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Like the infinite Gold Coins glitch, this uses a technique similar to that in version 0.1.4.0. You will have to glitch out the Marketeer by talking to him and attacking him simultaneously with a Baton or with your Pal. If you are using your Pal, make sure you command it to attack aggressively before aggravating and glitching the Marketeer.

Once the NPC’s health bar drops to about 10-15%, call back your Pal and throw high-level Spheres like Ultra Spheres and Hyper Spheres to capture him. You might need to use Legendary Spheres if the catch rate is too low.

7) Capture Tower Bosses

Tower Boss (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

As mentioned, this is a game-breaking glitch that gives you access to extremely overpowered Pals used for various tasks. While you cannot ride them, they can be used in combat or at your base for mining resources and other similar tasks.

To learn about this Palworld Glitch, read our article on how to catch Tower Bosses in the game. Thankfully, the process has not changed in version 0.1.4.0, and you can still exploit it by aggravating the guards at any Minor Settlement.

8) Revive your incapacitated Pals instantly

Petting a Pal (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is a handy Palworld glitch that lets you instantly revive any Pal that has been knocked out by an enemy or from over-exhaustion in version 0.1.4.0. You won't have to wait for 10 minutes to use this exploit, which can save you a lot of time.

The easiest way to make use of this glitch is by having the incapacitated Pal in your Party and then dropping it on the floor. Then, add a Pal from your Palbox to the empty slot and immediately pick up the Pal Sphere that you have lying on the floor. This will recover the Pal from its incapacitated state.

9) Item duplication glitch

Item duplication (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is another OG Palworld glitch that has been working since the initial release. It can still be exploited in version 0.1.4.0 of the game.

We have an article that explains how to exploit the Palworld duplication glitch. If you are unaware of the method, you basically have to build equipment as you are leaving your base. Once you place the structure near the edge of your base, simply dismantle it, and you should have the items duplicated in your inventory.

10) Duplicating eggs in Palworld (PC only)

Hatch multiple Jormuntide Ignis from one egg (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

If you like to breed Pals in the game, you can use this Palworld glitch to hatch creatures using the same egg over and over again in version 0.1.4.0. There are two requirements for this Palworld glitch – an egg incubator and a certain timer set for the incubation.

There are players who play in their own world and have incubation timers set to null. If this is the case for you, the glitch won’t work. So, make sure there is a timer available for the incubation.

Once you see the egg incubation is near completion, go inside the incubator, left-click and hold on the egg, and press Tab. Then, wait for the incubation timer to hit zero. Thereafter, place the egg that you're holding onto in a nearby chest. This will create two instances of the egg, each giving you a unique Pal.