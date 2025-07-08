Palworld: How to get and use Kinship Peach

Palworld’s latest update added a new Pal Trust mechanic. The higher Trust you have with a Pal, the better their stats will become, with weaker Pals getting a bigger boost. Activities like exploring or completing any activity will passively improve the Trust, but you can do it manually by using a Kinship Peach.

This guide will list all the ways you can acquire a Kinship Peach, along with how to use the item.

Where to get Kinship Peach in Palworld

Kinship Peach at Vigilante Bounty Officer (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

There are many ways to acquire a Kinship Peach in Palworld, with the most common one being a direct purchase from the Vigilante Bounty Officer. A single peach will cost you 15 Successful Bount Tokens. These tokens are acquired after defeating various syndicate bosses throughout the map.

Here’s a list and location of all bounty shops:

Small Settlement (73, -486)

Fisherman's Point (-480, -743)

Duneshelter (357, 347)

Note: Vendors keep an unlimited supply, so you don’t need to visit all of these settlements.

Kinship Peach from golden chest in enemy base (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Another way to get a Kinship Peach is by clearing enemy bases. There are several located throughout the map, and once you clear the area, open the massive golden chest for a chance to acquire a peach.

Kinship Peach also has a small chance of growing on one of the new islands added with Tides of Terraria update. However, they are an extremely rare sighting.

Here are all the new islands:

Isle of the Glacial Core

Oasis Isle

Isle of Decayed Treasures

Sunlit Isle

Frostbitten Isle

Eternal Summer Isle

Phantom Isle

Kinship Peach effects and how to use

Kinship Peach inside inventory (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Increasing Trust among all of your Pals can take a long time, especially when you can only take five with you at a time while exploring. This is where the Kinship Peach comes in handy. The item can increase Trust with other Pals without spending hours completing dungeons and exploring the island.

To use one, open your inventory and right-click on the item to list all the Pals on your team. A single use can raise your Pal’s Trust level by two, while another use increases the number to five. In total, you’ll need to feed your Pal 10 peaches to reach the maximum Trust level.

