Palworld player shares ridiculously overkill ranch setup with 40 five-star Pals

Having the most efficient Pals in your Palworld base is the end goal of many players in this game. Finding the perfect Pals can be a tough grind, especially if you are striving for perfect Passive Skills. However, getting Pals with perfect Passive Skills and a perfect star rating can take the production of various resources to astronomical proportions.

This was the case with one Reddit user, u/rich29r, who shared their Palworld ranch setup with 40 maxed-out Mozzarinas. They shared a 31-second video saying:

“40 five star Mozzarinas ranch time-lapse.”

Milk is an important resource in the game. It is primarily used for baking Cakes, which is an important item needed for breeding in Palworld. However, even if you are breeding hundreds of Cakes a day, assigning 40 five-star Mozzarinas to produce milk is somewhat outrageous.

Palworld player assigns 40 maxed-out Mozzarinas to the ranch and makes 10,000 bottles of Milk

In the Reddit post by u/rich29r, we can see a 31-second video showcasing a time-lapse of 40 Mozzarinas producing heaps of Milk bottles at the ranch. They produced so many bottles of Milk that they could be seen drowning in them.

Even though it is a time-lapse, regular variants of Mozzarinas usually cannot produce so much Milk in Palworld. Thus, having the perfect Passive Skills and star rating makes a lot of difference in this regard.

Yes, the original poster is running a modded version of Palworld, which is evident from the sheer numbers of Pals they assigned to the ranch in their base. At most, you can assign 20 Pals at various stations in your base. Since u/rich29r has 40 of them assigned, it is clear they have mods running in their Palworld game.

The use of mods is common, especially since this is largely a single-player game. Though you can play with your friends, you can’t use mods to gain undue advantages that will be unfair to other players.

One Reddit user, u/Ulmaguest, commented, “MILK,” after which other players hopped on the bandwagon to leave similar comments with different variations of the same description.

Another player, u/Kurokami11, suggested that the original poster should include transporters in their base. What they meant by this was that u/rich29r should add a few Pals with Transport Work Suitability to help them with the transportation of the Milk from the ranch to the storage units. Otherwise, they would have to spend a lot of time going back and forth doing the same.

Another player, u/Dry_Celery4375, suggested that the original poster get a four-star Wumpo assigned in their base. Since this Pal has a level four Transport Work Suitability, it would do a fantastic job in moving the Milk bottles from the ranch to the storage units.

To this, u/rich29r said that it was a nightmare for them when it came to collecting the Milk bottles and transferring them to boxes. Their game would start to lag, and the FPS would drop to the lowest possible value every time they tried to gather the 10,000 bottles of Milk.

Another user, u/Iainverse, said the original poster should get a mod that stacks the drops by default instead of producing individual ones. This would keep everything neat without creating lags and FPS drops.