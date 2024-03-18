Palworld player stumped as their egg 'refuses to accept' 15 campfires

Eggs of different elemental typings in Palworld need varying atmospheric conditions to reduce the time needed for incubation. For instance, you must place a Huge Scorching Egg in a warm setting to make it hatch faster. If the hatching requirements are unmet, the egg will take longer to incubate.

Since breeding Pals in Palworld and hatching their eggs is the easiest way to get some of the overpowered Pals, you will almost always want to create the best scenario for your eggs. This is exactly what a Reddit user, u/ChaosTheUltima, tried to do for their Huge Rocky Egg.

They built a bunch of campfires to raise the temperature near an incubator, but it did not seem to work for them. Out of curiosity, they asked the community:

“Why must this egg refuse to accept my campfires. (By the way, there were more than 15 in total.)”

It is still normal to be perplexed by such an event as there are many things that the game does not tell you about.

Palworld player complains about their egg not being warm enough after setting up over 15 campfires

In the Reddit post by u/ChaosThe Ultima, we can see two pictures: one shows the 15+ campfires surrounding the Huge Rocky Egg inside the Egg Incubator while the other shows a message that says the Egg is “a little cold”.

This confused our original poster, as having more than 15 campfires should significantly raise the temperature of the immediate surroundings. However, we learned that setting up many campfires was not effective at all.

There are a lot of Palworld mechanics that the game does not tell you directly, one of them being that heat coming from the same source does not stack. So, if you build multiple instances of the same heat source, they will be as effective as having only one.

So, to raise the temperature significantly, you must build multiple heat sources of varying types. This is an important tip for breeders in Palworld, and this is why u/ChaosTheUltima could not raise the temperature to reduce the incubation time for their Egg.

Comment byu/ChaosTheUltima from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Redditors took the opportunity to crack a few funny jokes. One player, u/WolfWriter_CO, commented that Pocketpair might release a patch where they fix the way patching works in Palworld, and then the campfires will melt through the planet's crust.

Many in the community felt this was hilarious, and it would be fun to witness such a chaotic event in the game. However, it is highly unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Comment byu/ChaosTheUltima from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

There was another player, u/netflixissodry, who said that they want Pocketpair to add Nuclear Reactors to the game next time. There is a lot of scope for these unique ideas in Palworld, and the possibilities are nearly endless. We might see new forms of energy generators in the future.