How to get Huge Rocky Egg in Palworld

Huge Rocky Eggs hold the key to some of Palworld's most powerful and sought-after companions. These elusive treasures promise rare Ground-type Pals like Warsect, but finding them can be a real challenge. This guide will crack open the secrets of this Huge Egg variant, showing you where to look, how to snag them safely, and what to expect after the lengthy incubation process.

Get ready to bolster your Pal squad with some powerful Pals as we unlock the mysteries of the Huge Rocky Egg in Palworld.

Where to find Huge Rocky Egg in Palworld?

Like chests in Palworld, Eggs and its supposedly rarest Huge variant are spawned randomly. The elusive Egg can manifest anywhere but is mostly sighted in elevated locations.

Observations have indicated the presence of Huge Rocky Eggs on towering peaks near the dry, arid regions of the map. Using aerial mounts can greatly aid in the search for this rare item. If you are in the end-game, Pals like Jetragon can help in speedy traversal and aerial recon missions.

How to hatch Huge Rocky Egg?

The Egg moments before incubation is complete (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Once the Huge Rocky Egg is placed in the incubator, the countdown begins. Like all other Huge Egg variants, this requires two hours to hatch under normal difficulty settings in Palworld. However, external factors such as temperature fluctuations may alter the incubation period.

Once the incubation process is complete, the crucial task of hatching the Egg awaits. Prepare to hold down the F key for a few seconds, which poses a challenge even for seasoned monster tamers in Palworld.

What Pals are hatched from the Huge Rocky Egg?

Warsect is one of the Pals that can hatch from this Egg (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Since this Egg is of a ground variant, a hatched Pal will have ground as its type(s). Known Pals hatched from this variant include Warsect, a ground/grass dual type Pal, and Menasting, a ground/dark dual type Pal.

Breeding Pals, which result in the Huge version of Rocky Eggs, will be able to hatch the super rare Anubis, but you need to have the breeding farm and appropriate Pals ready for this.

What is the Huge Rocky Egg?

Huge Rocky Egg as seen in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Pal Eggs are dispersed across the diverse landscapes of Palworld, with the Huge variant standing out as the rarest and most sizable among its counterparts. Similar to Dragon Eggs and Scorching Eggs, there exist other variations, such as Normal and Large Rocky Eggs, each with its own unique characteristics.

The incubation period for this massive Rocky Egg typically spans two hours under normal gameplay conditions, with time progressing according to in-game measures. It's worth noting that Palworld lacks a resource-farming system that operates while players are offline.

Set out on an electrifying expedition through the fiery landscapes of Palworld as we unveil the enigmatic secrets surrounding this Huge Egg. From scorching deserts to cold peaks, no terrain is left uncharted in the pursuit for this rare gem.

While its location remains a mystery, this guide aims to arm you with the knowledge needed to track down and hatch the elusive Huge Rocky Egg. Happy hunting, and may this coveted item find its way into your collection.

