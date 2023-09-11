Parachutes in Rust: How to craft, how to use, and more

Rust's newest Airborne update for the September wipe has introduced parachutes and a whole array of other equipment in the game. With a bombastic wipe ahead, players are excited to experience these new additions and the plethora of options they offer in outplaying and surviving against the odds.

This article will explore in-depth all the intricacies associated with the craftable parachute. It will also outline a basic guide on how to use the item and a few effective means of countering it.

How to Craft parachute in Rust?

The parachute is a craftable item that can be equipped in the new dedicated backpack slot on your character’s clothing bar. Much like the Homing Missile Launcher, it can be found under the tech tree of the Workbench Level 2 and can be crafted using the following materials, provided you have the researched blueprint for the same:

2 x Tarp

2 x Sewing Kits

50 x Cloth

With these prerequisites fulfilled, you will be eligible to craft the parachute provided they are under the crafting radius of an available Workbench Level 2.

How to use parachutes in Rust

The parachute, as most players are familiar with, generally allows people to slow their fall from heights. Naturally, in the game, you can use parachutes to soften and slow their fall and traverse distances stealthily.

To use a parachute effectively, follow these specific directions:

Equip the parachute in the dedicated backpack slot in the character clothing hot bar.

Once equipped, pressing space (default jump key) while in the air will engage the parachute.

Using movement keys, players will be able to maneuver in the sky using the equipment.

To dismount, you can simply cut the line with the dismount key.

Note that hitting something solid during their flight will automatically disengage the parachute and dismount them. After one's flight, you can pack up their parachute by holding the pickup key 'e' (by default) for eight seconds.

Each use of the parachute will deplete 20% of its total HP, which can be repaired in the repair bench later on.

Countering parachutes in Rust

Parachutes are easily countered by two specific entities, namely, the SAM sites and Auto Turrets. This equipment will automatically target any player in the radius of a base and shoot them down from the air.

Furthermore, since parachutes only have 100 health points, you can also effectively shoot them down using their automatic or semi-automatic weapons. Incendiary rounds work best if they are in close range, and if in medium-long ranges, you can use HV ammo to burst them down.

Expand Tweet

For more Rust guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.