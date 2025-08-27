Path of Exile 2 adds big last-minute QoL feature before 0.3 release

As if Deadeyes with various projectile accoutrements were not overpowered enough, Path of Exile 2 has now made targeting even better. In patch 0.3, we'll have a proper Aiming Mode toggle that allows you to switch at will between Ground-Targeting and Cursor-Targeting projectiles and Skills. Namely, your projectiles go exactly where the cursor points with the latter.

That seems like something which would work in that manner, but due to some traditional ARPG peculairities, it doesn't. Here's what cursor targeting means, and who it affects.

How is Cursor Targeting different from Ground Targeting in Path of Exile 2?

This is how Ground Targeting will sometimes have an unintended deviation (Image via GGG)

When you're playing Path of Exile 2 with Mouse+Keyboard, you now have to choose between Ground Targeting and Cursor Targeting. Before patch 0.3, Ground Targeting was the default setting, but the TL;DR is: if you use horizontal projectiles like arrows, Lightning Spear, or even stuff like Essence Drain, you'll want to switch to Cursor Targeting.

ARPGs have traditionally always espoused a click-to-move control scheme. This includes Path of Exile 1, all the Diablo games, and any number of old-school ARPGs you can think of. This is why they have Ground Targeting, i.e. when you click anywhere on its isometric spaces, you click the ground (so your character moves to that exact spot on the ground).

What if you shoot projectiles that you'd want to land a bit above the ground? This is why when you click Skills with Ground Targeting, the game has an automatic offset to make it pass a bit above the cursor point. If you target at a far edge of the screen, this may sometimes mean you miss your shots.

The new mode instead switches this behavior to lead your projectiles through your cursor. So with Cursor Targeting selected, you can guarantee your shots will land exactly where you aim (sans auto-targeting shenaningans). Skills which land on the ground as its default behaviour, such Lightning Rods, will still retain the Ground Targeting behavior even if you have Cursor Targeting selected. In other words, if you're not already used to accounting for the automatic offset of Ground Targeting, staying with Cursor Targeting basically gives you the best of both worlds.

On top of this, today's Path of Exile 2 patch amendments also adds two other big QoL features.

Firstly, we now have the click-to-Sprint feature, where you won't have to keep holding down the dodge button to keep Sprinting (if this is news to you, Sprinting is a big new feature in 0.3 that Path of Exile 2 didn't have before).

Secondly, you'll now have the option to assign one weapon (or offhand gear) to both of your weapon set (otherwise called swap slots):

"Added the option to assign your equipped weapon(s) to both of your weapon sets instead of needing to use different items in each weapon set. This can be enabled by right clicking the weapon set icon on keyboard and mouse, or holding Y/triangle with the weapon highlighted on controller."

This is important because now you can now make use of the same stat-stick for two slight build adjustments via Weapon Set Passives. Now that the Witchhunter even got a Notable dedicated to Weapon Set Passive contrivances, this might wind up being a particularly big change for Path of Exile 2.

Check out the full patch notes for Path of Exile 2 0.3 to learn more, or read more news on The Third Edict:

