Path of Exile 2 is banning players who abused unique Ritual Tablet to print Mirrors

A small fraction of the Path of Exile 2 gentry is possibly looking at bans this week. Specifically, players who fleeced the "Freedom of Faith" Unique Precursor Tablet to generate a high amount of Expensive Omens, Divines, and Mirrors from extended Ritual spamming. About eight hours before the time of writing, Path of Exile 2 had already closed the sluice gate on this exploit. Freedom of Faith's Favor rerolling no longer allows for potentially infinite propagation.

Furthermore, Path of Exile 2 developers are also handing out the first ban wave since the new League, which will remove an unintended inflation of high-tier currencies in the League economy.

The exact terms of the ban are unknown. It's possible (but not officially confirmed) that GGG will look at it on a case-by-case basis based on loot logs. For example, a fair audit would spare players who accidentally stumbled into the exploit and got some unintended windfall out of it, but the loot would be taken away. It's also not known if the deliberate exploiters are looking at an account-wide ban.

The development was documented in patch notes for 0.2.0d, where GGG also added one of the handful of things they were looking to improve in the Dawn of The Hunt. They are working on the new Cull the Weak Spear Skill, giving Spear users a way to generate early-game Frenzy not tied to the Buckler.

Here's a look at the full patch notes for patch 0.2.0d in Path of Exile 2.

Path of Exile 2 0.2.0d patch notes: All changes and fixes (April 8, 2025)

Perhaps the economy is saved with this move (Image via GGG)

The Freedom of Faith Unique Tablet now has "Can Reroll Favours at Ritual Altars in your Maps twice as many times" (from being able to reroll them infinitely). This affects existing versions of the item, as well as existing maps influenced by this tablet. This change is in the wake of an item exploit that was occurring, the exploit was fixed approximately 8 hours ago preventing any further abuse and we are currently in the process of banning those who abused it and removing the wealth generated by it from the economy.

Added a new Spear skill: Cull the Weak. A fast dash with Culling Strike that grants a Frenzy Charge when it kills enemies.

Cull the Weak is offered at uncut gem tier 3+. Spearfield has been moved from tier 3+ to tier 5+.

Elemental Sundering now pauses the Freeze, Shock and Ignites on targets when building up to explode, and now consumes them when exploding. Previously the ailment was removed as soon as the buildup began, this change has been made so targets remain frozen until the explosion.

Additional and barraged projectiles for Whirlwind Lance are now distributed closer together, spread out on and behind the targeted location.

Flesh Larva monsters can no longer be imprisoned in Essences.

Fixed a bug where the Ancestral Spirits skill, granted by the Answered Call Warbringer Ascendancy Passive Skill, wasn't triggering when Summoning a Totem.

Fixed a bug where taming a beast in the Trial of the Sekhemas or Trials of Chaos could prevent you from progressing the encounters.

Fixed a bug where Convalescence would shapeshift you out of Demon Form.

Fixed a bug where modifiers to melee splash radius were applying twice.

Fixed a bug where the fight with Connal, the Tormented in the Willow Map would not correctly restart if you failed the first attempt.

Fix a bug where Toxic Growth could not be supported by Overabundance.

