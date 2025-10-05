10 Best Uniques to Chance in Path of Exile 2

Uniques in Path of Exile 2 are items with predetermined modifiers. Some mods can provide a significant boost to a build, while a few others are the backbone for an entire build. At the moment, there are over 350 Uniques in the game, and farming each one of them isn’t easy, at the very least. Furthermore, getting the item you want is also a gamble, as the drops are random.
To make the search easier, ‘Chancing’ the Unique item you need is a much better choice. The process is much quicker and eliminates many uncertainties that might prevent you from getting what you need.
Note: The list does not represent the ranks of the Uniques.
Best Uniques to Chance in Path of Exile 2
Here are 10 Unique items in the game that you can use across several builds and are
1) Headhunter
Stats:
- (20-30)% increased Stun Threshold
- Has (1-3) Charm Slots
- +(40-60) to maximum Life
- +(20-40) to Strength
- +(20-40) to Dexterity
- When you kill a Rare monster, you gain its Modifiers for 60 seconds
2) Constricting Command
Stats:
- +(80–120) to maximum Life
- +(10–15) to all Attributes
- (8–12) Life Regeneration per second
- Require (2–5) fewer enemies to be ‘Surrounded’
3) Atziri's Acuity
Stats:
- (80–100)% increased Armour
- (30–50)% increased Critical Hit Chance
- +(20–30) to Intelligence
- Leech from Critical Hits is instant
4) Ventor’s Gamble
Stats:
- (6-15)% increased Rarity of Items found
- +(0-80) to maximum Life
- +(0-20) to Spirit
- (-25-25)% increased Rarity of Items found
- +(-40-40)% to Fire Resistance
- +(-40-40)% to Cold Resistance
- +(-40-40)% to Lightning Resistance
5) Astramentis
Stats:
- +(5-7) to all Attributes
- +(50-100) to all Attributes
- -4 Physical Damage taken from Attack Hits
6) Beacon of Azis
Stats:
- +(10-15) to Spirit
- +(60-100) to maximum Mana
- +30 to Spirit
- 30% Increased Light Radius
- Critical Hits ignore Enemy Monster Elemental Resistances
7) Death Rush
Stats:
- +(120-160) to Accuracy Rating
- +(75-125) to Accuracy Rating
- +(75-125) to Evasion Rating
- Leech 5% of Physical Attack Damage as Life
- You gain Onslaught for 4 seconds on Kill
8) Ingenuity
Stats:
- 20% of Flask Recovery applied instantly
- Has (1-3) Charm Slots
- (-20-20)% increased Charm Charges Gained
- (-10-10)% reduced Charm Charges Used
- (20-30)% increased bonuses gained from Equipped Left Ring
- (20-30)% increased bonuses gained from Equipped Right Ring
9) Dream Fragments
Stats:
- +(20-30)% to Cold Resistance
- 10% increased maximum Mana
- (30-50)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- You cannot be Chilled or Frozen
10) Hand of Wisdom and Action
Stats:
- +(15-25) to Dexterity
- +(15-25) to Intelligence
- 1% increased Attack Speed per 20 Dexterity
- Adds 1 to 10 Lightning Damage to Attacks per 20 Intelligence
Also Read: How to get Hand of Wisdom and Action in Path of Exile 2
These are the best Unique items that come to mind when thinking about ‘Chancing’ a piece of equipment. You can use most of them in a build, or if you managed to get a god roll of something that’s no use, there’s always someone ready to purchase the item in Path of Exile 2’s in-game trading system.
Basics of using an Orb of Chance in Path of Exile 2
An Orb of Chance is a crafting currency item in Path of Exile 2 that has a chance of turning a regular item into a Unique of the same category. Meaning an evasion-based helmet can transform into one with the same defensive stat. Furthermore, the type also affects the results.
For example, a Viper Cap will become Constricting Command, as it shares the same base in the game. However, the orb can also destroy the item it's used upon and doesn’t guarantee a Unique on every use.
There’s no exact percentage of success, but so far I’ve used over 20 and always lost, which makes it safe to assume it’s low. However, the numbers shouldn’t discourage you from using the orb, as normal items don't have any other use in most cases.
