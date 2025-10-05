10 Best Uniques to Chance in Path of Exile 2

Uniques in Path of Exile 2 are items with predetermined modifiers. Some mods can provide a significant boost to a build, while a few others are the backbone for an entire build. At the moment, there are over 350 Uniques in the game, and farming each one of them isn’t easy, at the very least. Furthermore, getting the item you want is also a gamble, as the drops are random.

To make the search easier, ‘Chancing’ the Unique item you need is a much better choice. The process is much quicker and eliminates many uncertainties that might prevent you from getting what you need.

Note: The list does not represent the ranks of the Uniques.

Best Uniques to Chance in Path of Exile 2

Here are 10 Unique items in the game that you can use across several builds and are

1) Headhunter

Headhunter grants you mods from rare enemies, but it can be expensive (Image via GGG)

Stats:

(20-30)% increased Stun Threshold

Has (1-3) Charm Slots

+(40-60) to maximum Life

+(20-40) to Strength

+(20-40) to Dexterity

When you kill a Rare monster, you gain its Modifiers for 60 seconds

2) Constricting Command

Higher Surrounded numbers allow you to keep buffs even with fewer enemies (Image via GGG)

Stats:

+(80–120) to maximum Life

+(10–15) to all Attributes

(8–12) Life Regeneration per second

Require (2–5) fewer enemies to be ‘Surrounded’

3) Atziri's Acuity

Life Leech builds get a massive boost from Atziri's Acuity (Image via GGG)

Stats:

(80–100)% increased Armour

(30–50)% increased Critical Hit Chance

+(20–30) to Intelligence

Leech from Critical Hits is instant

4) Ventor’s Gamble

The best Unique ring for item farming without sacrificing resistances (Image via GGG)

Stats:

(6-15)% increased Rarity of Items found

+(0-80) to maximum Life

+(0-20) to Spirit

(-25-25)% increased Rarity of Items found

+(-40-40)% to Fire Resistance

+(-40-40)% to Cold Resistance

+(-40-40)% to Lightning Resistance

5) Astramentis

Astramentis is the best stat stacking amulet (Image via GGG)

Stats:

+(5-7) to all Attributes

+(50-100) to all Attributes

-4 Physical Damage taken from Attack Hits

6) Beacon of Azis

One of the best amulets for critical-based builds (Image via GGG)

Stats:

+(10-15) to Spirit

+(60-100) to maximum Mana

+30 to Spirit

30% Increased Light Radius

Critical Hits ignore Enemy Monster Elemental Resistances

7) Death Rush

Get a permanent Onslaught buff if you can keep defeating enemies (Image via GGG)

Stats:

+(120-160) to Accuracy Rating

+(75-125) to Accuracy Rating

+(75-125) to Evasion Rating

Leech 5% of Physical Attack Damage as Life

You gain Onslaught for 4 seconds on Kill

8) Ingenuity

Make the most out of your rings with Ingenuity (Image via GGG)

Stats:

20% of Flask Recovery applied instantly

Has (1-3) Charm Slots

(-20-20)% increased Charm Charges Gained

(-10-10)% reduced Charm Charges Used

(20-30)% increased bonuses gained from Equipped Left Ring

(20-30)% increased bonuses gained from Equipped Right Ring

9) Dream Fragments

Dream Fragments provides an easy way to prevent getting frozen (Image via GGG)

Stats:

+(20-30)% to Cold Resistance

10% increased maximum Mana

(30-50)% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

You cannot be Chilled or Frozen

10) Hand of Wisdom and Action

HoWA is one of the most useful items for Ranger and Mercenary (Image via GGG)

Stats:

+(15-25) to Dexterity

+(15-25) to Intelligence

1% increased Attack Speed per 20 Dexterity

Adds 1 to 10 Lightning Damage to Attacks per 20 Intelligence

Also Read: How to get Hand of Wisdom and Action in Path of Exile 2

These are the best Unique items that come to mind when thinking about ‘Chancing’ a piece of equipment. You can use most of them in a build, or if you managed to get a god roll of something that’s no use, there’s always someone ready to purchase the item in Path of Exile 2’s in-game trading system.

Basics of using an Orb of Chance in Path of Exile 2

An Orb of Chance can save you time and currency (Image via GGG)

An Orb of Chance is a crafting currency item in Path of Exile 2 that has a chance of turning a regular item into a Unique of the same category. Meaning an evasion-based helmet can transform into one with the same defensive stat. Furthermore, the type also affects the results.

For example, a Viper Cap will become Constricting Command, as it shares the same base in the game. However, the orb can also destroy the item it's used upon and doesn’t guarantee a Unique on every use.

There’s no exact percentage of success, but so far I’ve used over 20 and always lost, which makes it safe to assume it’s low. However, the numbers shouldn’t discourage you from using the orb, as normal items don't have any other use in most cases.

Check out other related guides and features:

