How to find and unlock the Jade Isle Map in Path of Exile 2?

The Jade Isle Map is one of the Atlas map nodes in Path of Exile 2 that you need to keep an eye out for. You may have already come across it a few times as an island isolated by a storm. There are others like it throughout the Atlas, but the Jade Isle is among the most sought-after nodes. That’s because it can give you one of the most expensive Lineage Support Gems in the game.

Ad

Even after finding the map, you still won’t be able to access the node like others. This guide will help you find and access the Jade Isle Map in Path of Exile 2.

How to find the Jade Isle Map in Path of Exile 2?

The Jade Isle is the same map as the Act 4 finale (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Atlas is endless, and in theory, so are your chances of encountering the Jade Isle Map. However, things are easier said than done, as the node only spawns in a specific tileset. As the name suggests, it’s an island and spawns on water.

Ad

Trending

To target-farm that particular map, progress the Atlas nodes near all water tilesets to dissipate the fog of war. Since a storm covers the island, it should be visible from the sidelines. Note that not all water tiles will spawn the Jade Isle.

Moreover, each map containing bosses that drop Lineage Support Gems spawns at a distance from each other, meaning if you just completed one, the other will be far away.

Ad

How to unlock the Jade Isle Map in Path of Exile 2

Eye of the Storm will block your way into the island (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

So you’ve found your first Jade Isle, but a maelstrom seems to be blocking access. Fret not, as all you need to do is clear the adjacent maps and destroy the Karui Beacon. Sometimes, the island will be connected to a single node, making it easy to locate.

Ad

Interact with the Karui Beacon to remove the maelstrom (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

However, in the case of multiple nodes, you’ll need to clear each of them until you find the beacon. The image above showcases what it looks like. Click on it to remove the storm guarding the island. Note that the beacon may spawn a few seconds after you defeat the boss, so don’t rush back to the hideout immediately.

Ad

Within the Jade Isle Map, you’ll face Manoki, who is the same boss as the Act 4 finale, Tavakai. The fight remains the same except for the fact that you can juice your map to get better rewards.

It’s the only boss that can drop the Rikata’s Flow Lineage Support Gem, which is likely the reason you are looking for the island. Having a higher rarity will increase the chances of obtaining the gem.

Ad

Check out other related guides for the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More