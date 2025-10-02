Path of Exile 2: How to juice your maps post-0.3.1 changes

Path of Exile 2’s latest update made some significant changes to the endgame. The Atlas map appears much cleaner and now contains encounters randomly, unless specified on the map node or by using a specific Precursor Tablet. Among other changes, you can now equip the tablets alongside waystones, rather than Lost Towers, which allows for better juicing across your preferred maps.

Ad

With the update, there is also a slight change to how you juice your maps to get the best loot in the game. This guide will explain all about the changes and how you can use them to get the best loot.

How to juice your maps post Path of Exile 2 patch 0.3.1

Precursor Tablets can now be used directly with the map of your choice (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The most notable change in the latest Path of Exile 2 patch is the ability to use Precursor Tablets on specific maps. Being able to juice up the maps you want increases loot potential much better than relying on random map influence from towers.

Ad

Trending

To increase the loot potential of the map, use the desired Tablet on the map you want. Let’s say you have a waystone with a good amount of item rarity and a good Atlas passive tree layout to increase the item quality and quantity as much as possible. Here is how you can maximize the loot potential:

Find a map node with better item rarity and additional monsters (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Find a map node with preferred modifiers. The image above showcases a breach map with increased item rarity, additional enemies, more gold, breach splinters, and a waystone.

Use the waystone with as high item rarity, pack size, and rare monsters.

Depending on the number of mods, use Precursor Tablets with increased item rarity and quantity.

Ad

How to improve your waystones for better loot in Path of Exile 2

Juicer maps can give extraordinary loot, but are also challenging (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

To make the above method work, you’ll need good waystones, which can drop from maps, but you can also craft them. While a good one can be expensive to make, a basic one to get you started is simple. Follow the steps below to create a good juicer map:

Ad

Get a waystone of the highest tier you can complete.

For early maps, use an Orb of Alchemy to make it rare and hopefully get item rarity.

to make it rare and hopefully get item rarity. Use a Preserved Vertebrae to desecrate the map and unveil the modifiers at the Well of Souls.

Use the chart on PoE2DB to figure out which modifier will be the best pick to finalize your map.

If you have spare currency and can clear challenging maps, use an Orb of Chaos on the map while the Omen of Chaotic Rarity is active in your inventory. It will grant very high item rarity to the waystone. Note that having a good Atlas setup and gear that increases rarity is also essential to obtain better loot.

Ad

Check out other Path of Exile 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More