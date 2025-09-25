Path of Exile 2 patch 0.3.1: Big Endgame changes

Path of Exile 2’s patch 0.3 introduced some significant changes, but Grinding Gear Games has more surprises. While there are some big plans for the next major update, the developers are introducing additional quality-of-life changes to the Endgame with patch 0.3.1. The idea is to lower the entry barrier while also improving the grind by eliminating the need to search for specific maps.

If you’re planning to start a new build, this might be the best time, as GGG is planning to release the update next week. Let's find out more about the changes coming with Path of Exile 2 patch 0.3.1.

Endgame changes coming to Path of Exile 2 patch 0.3.1

Here are the major Endgame changes revealed by Grinding Gear Games:

No need to search for Towers

Tower will reward you with a guaranteed Tablet (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

One of the most notable changes coming with patch 0.3.1 is the ability to use the Precursor Tablets directly with maps. If you aren’t familiar with Path of Exile 2’s Endgame, Precursor Tablets are used across Towers to influence surrounding maps.

A common complaint was regarding the difficulty of finding and reaching the Towers, which will not be the case in the next update. Instead of influencing the number of maps, you can slot the Tablets alongside them. The number of available slots will depend on the map modifiers in effect.

Tablets have a new use

Precursor Tablets can be used alongside the map (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

In addition to the changes with Towers, the Tablets have also received some tweaks. These include:

Collector's now has a value of 10% to 30% increased Rarity of Items found in your Maps (from 7% to 10%).

Teeming now has a value of 25% to 70% increased Magic Monsters (from 15% to 25%).

of Strongboxes now has a value of 50% to 100% increased chance for your Maps to contain Strongboxes (from 30% to 50%).

of the Devoted will add an additional Shrine.

of the Antiquarian will add an additional Strongbox.

Crystallised will add an additional Essence.

Exiled will increase the number of Rogue Exiles by one.

Azmeri's will add one additional Azmeri Spirit.

Summoner's will add an additional Summoning Circle.

Map changes

Every map will contain a map boss, defeating whom will be the primary objective (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Bosses in the Endgame maps are a rare find, but with the Path of Exile 2 patch 0.3.1, all of them will contain one. Additionally, the completion objective is to defeat the map boss instead of killing all rare monsters, further shortening the clear time.

Speaking of clear time, GGG is also reducing the size of several maps for the same purpose. This change will make finding the boss much easier and allow you to finish a map with unfavorable mods quickly. Here are a few more changes:

Citadels have had their spawn rate increased by 66%.

Modifiers that cause the area to be covered in Chilled/Shocking/Ignited Ground now have their area reduced.

A few of the Maps with Deadly Map Bosses will now be more difficult.

Alchemy Orbs have a new use

Due to a sharp decline in use, GGG is making changes to the Orb of Alchemy. With patch 0.3.1, you’ll be able to use them on a magic item, allowing you to take a chance of getting a good rare item base to craft on further.

Guaranteed encounters

Apart from the encounters guaranteed by the map modifiers, the next update will guarantee a map encounter like Delirium, Azmeri Wisps, Rouge Exile, Breach, and more. Moreover, they will never conflict with the ones added by map mods or Tablets.

Reduced monster density

To cut down the early-Endgame difficulty, GGG has decided to lower the number of monsters by 30%. The number will go up with each tier and will return to the original count as you approach tier 15 maps. The pack density is also being lowered across maps with an open layout to prevent players from getting swarmed.

Atlas tree changes

Some of the Atlas passives will be reworked (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Select nodes in the Atlas passive tree will be adjusted to apply their bonus to those containing a Powerful Map Boss instead. For example, the Crystal Realm notable added an Essence in areas with a boss, but it will now apply to maps with powerful bosses.

