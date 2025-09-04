Path of Exile 2: Best Chronomancer build (0.3.0)

Lightning Warp in Path of Exile 2 allows you to teleport inside an enemy who is low on life and create an AoE detonation. It’s as chaotic as it sounds and is one of the most fun abilities to use. However, you won’t be using them on enemies. Instead, you’ll cast Ball Lightning and warp inside the projectiles to trigger similar effects.

With both skills having a high initial Mana cost that only increases as you level them up, the build pairs well with Chronomancer due to her ability to reset Mana and Life and relocate four seconds back using Temporal Rift.

Additionally, the build requires you to constantly warp into a group of foes, which can often land you in various DoT pools or exploding enemies. Having proper defense is extremely important.

Chronomancer Skill Gem setup for Path of Exile 2

You'll need a Level 11 Uncut Skill Gem for Ball Lightning (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The entire build revolves around you warping inside the Ball Lightning, and since Lightning Warp does not have a cooldown, you can hold the trigger to constantly transfer from one ball to another until you run out of projectiles or Mana.

To chain explosions, you’ll need to increase the number of projectiles shooting from Ball Lightning. It will help keep the cast time to a minimum and allow you to warp more often. Using Multishot is an easy way to add more projectiles to the skill. The support gem will take away some damage from Ball Lightning, but the AoE explosion from Lightning Warp will do the majority of your damage.

Here’s what the final setup will look like:

Lightning Warp: Efficiency - Pinpoint Critical - Rapid Casting - Lightning Mastery

Efficiency - Pinpoint Critical - Rapid Casting - Lightning Mastery Ball Lightning: Multishot - Unleash - Projectile Deceleration - Prolonged Duration

Multishot - Unleash - Projectile Deceleration - Prolonged Duration Cast of Critical: Ball Lightning - Nova Projectiles - Efficiency - Prolonged Duration

Ball Lightning - Nova Projectiles - Efficiency - Prolonged Duration Lightning Bolt: Lightning Mastery - Deliberation - Cooldown Recovery - Concentrated Area

Note: Level up using Arc until you have access to both Lightning Warp and Ball Lightning.

Best itemization for Chronomancer in Path of Exile 2

Critical hits will bypass enemy Lightning Resistance when using Choir (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The Lightning Warp Chronomancer requires you to focus on three main things: Critical Hit Rate, Mana/Mana regen, and Resistances. As mentioned, the build is Mana hungry, and you’ll be constantly running out if you don’t have proper regen or other sources to replenish Mana. It will also leave you vulnerable, as you don’t have low-cost backup skills to use.

Choir of the Storm is one of the key items in the build, which bypasses enemy Lightning Resistance as long as you deal critical hits. Due to this unique amulet, you’ll also need to increase your critical hit chance to maintain the highest amount of damage.

Here’s what you’ll need on your gear to have a smooth mapping experience:

Gear Affixes Weapon - Critical Hit Chance

- Level to all Spell Skills

- Lightning Damage

- Cast Speed Off-Hand (Shield) - Energy Shield

- Level to all Spell Skills

- Cast Speed

- Critical Hit Chance Shield - Resistances

- Increased Falsk Charges Gained Helmet - Critical Hit Chance

- Energy Shield

- Life Body - Resistances

- Increased Energy Shield

- Mana/Life

- Energy Shield Boots - Movement Speed

- Resistances

- Energy Shield Gloves Atziri's Acuity Amulet Choir of the Storm Rings - Resistances

- Lightning Damage

How to play a Chronomancer in Path of Exile 2

As complex as the build may seem, this build requires only two button presses. The first one is for spamming Ball Lightning, and the other one is for teleporting inside the former's projectiles using Lightning Warp. As you warp inside the slow-traveling lightning balls, they will explode, dealing damage to surrounding enemies.

Due to Multishot, Ball Lightning will fire two additional projectiles, allowing you more objects to warp into. All you need to do is hold the ability button and see the fireworks go off. Any enemy left low on life will also become prey to the Lightning Warp. The Lightning Bolt is from Choir of the Storm and will trigger each time you deal a critical hit.

Passive tree and Ascendancy options for Chronomancer in Path of Exile 2

Chronomancer passive skill tree overview (Image via PoB || Grinding Gear Games)

If you’ve played any Blood Mage build, the passive tree will feel very similar; however, there will be some minor adjustments. Since you won’t need as much crit chance, it's best to spread the remaining passive points across damage and, most importantly, defense nodes.

The easiest defense option a Sorceress has is stacking Energy Shield, which will only work if you also pair it with appropriate Notables from the tree. Dampening Shield and Melding are two nodes you can pick up early during the campaign. To prevent poison or chaos damage, we recommend Chaos Inoculation, but only if you have a huge chunk of Energy Shield; otherwise, you’ll be constantly dying.

As for damage, pick up Raw Power and proceed towards Potent Incantation and Pure Power. Alternatively, you can choose to improve critical hit chance and damage, which will be as effective as damage nodes. The alternate process will also save you some Gold.

The best Ascendancy Notables for this build would be Footprints in the Sand, Apex of the Moment, and Quicksand Hourglass. If you feel like adding a cooldown-based one, pick Now and Again and Unbound Encore to use it more often.

