Path of Exile 2: Boneshatter Titan build guide (0.3.0)

Path of Exile 2: The Third Edict made improvements to some Skill Gems, including Boneshatter and Earthquake, making the Slam build more viable. While the build starts slow, the addition of new Skill Gems, like the Forge Hammer, helps improve its pace and mob-clearing capability. For the Ascendancy, we’re going with Titan to make the build more tanky and add a little more damage to the Slam-based skills.
If you’re looking for a non-complex build that’s easy to follow, then the Boneshatter Titan is your best bet. Here’s everything you need to know.
Skill Gem setup for Boneshatter Titan in Path of Exile 2
Like any other Warrior Ascendancy, the best option for leveling is Boneshatter, which is also the backbone of this build. It scales well through the campaign and will help you clear hordes of monsters when paired with other skills like Infernal Cry and Herald of Ash.
Early game setup
- Boneshatter: Magnified Area - Impact Shockwave - Close Combat
- Infernal Cry: Premeditation - Enraged Warcry
- Leap Slam: Rapid Attacks - Brink
- Herald of Ash: Cannibalism
- Shockwave Totem: Overabundance - Urgent Totems
Mid/late game addition
- Forge Hammer: Cooldown Recovery - Fire Attunement - Elemental Armament
- Earthshatter: Aftershock - Reverberate - Upheaval
- Hammer of the Gods: Fist of War - Rageforged - Close Combat - Heavy Swing
- Seismic Cry: Dazing Cry - Raging Cry
For mob clearing, you’ll need to prime enemies for a stun with Leap Slam. Each time you hit an enemy, you progress the stun bar. When an enemy is close to being stunned, there will be a glow on its head. In that moment, you’ll need to use Boneshatter to create a shockwave that deals AoE damage.
Before hitting enemies with Boneshatter, use Infernal Cry to make them combust upon death. Herald of Ash is a cherry on top that will ignite enemies and cause an explosion. Totem will also help clear the group of monsters, but you may not have much use for it after Act 3 or 4.
While facing a boss, you’ll be using all of the available skills. Hammer of the Gods will be your hard-hitting move that you’ll be using in between other skill spams. That’s because it works best when you have the maximum amount of Glory from using different skills.
The skill rotation for bosses includes stacking Earthshatter and using Seismic Cry to generate Stun. Once the boss is stunned, use Infernal Cry and Seismic Cry together before dropping Hammer of the Gods.
Passive tree setup for Boneshatter Titan in Path of Exile 2
The best defense is a great offense; that’s the rule you’ll be following early on when it comes to the passive tree. Start with melee damage nodes to reach Smash and progress towards the Resolute Technique Keystone.
If your build feels squishy, assign the following few passive points to defensive nodes like Polished Iron and Blade Catcher. Getting the Vocal Empowerment Notable will allow you to get more out of your Warcries.
Another Keystone passive that is popular in this class is Giant’s Blood, which allows you to dual-wield two-handed melee weapons in one hand. However, only use this if you have good weapons, as the node will triple all the melee attribute requirements and lower the life bonus provided by Strength.
Ascendancy passive choices for Boneshatter Titan:
- Colossal Capacity: Adds 20 inventory capacity, great for picking up more shiny things that turn out to be worth a Transmutation Orb.
- Hulking Form: Improves all small passive skills by 50%, providing a massive boost to damage and defense.
- Mysterious Lineage: Increases health by 15%; it's a must-have passive skill for when you’ll be jumping into hordes of enemies.
- Earthbreaker: Provides a 25% chance that your Slam skills will have aftershocks, which helps generate more stun buildup.
Ideal leveling gear for Boneshatter Titan in Path of Exile 2
Having proper gear is also crucial for your survival as a Boneshatter Titan. Your body armor will be the primary source of resistance, health, and armor. Having additional damage output is fine, but your priority should be survival before everything else. The weapon, on the other hand, should be capable of as much Physical damage as possible.
Here are the recommended affixes on different pieces of gear:
The build itself will feel powerful, but the gameplay isn’t as fast-paced and revolves around specific skill rotations. Animation canceling from one skill into another and stacking attack speed will help cut the downtime between skills.
Check out our other Path of Exile 2 guides and features:
- Path of Exile 2: What to do with the Shark Fin (Tribal Medicine)
- Path of Exile 2: Diamora Song of the Deep boss guide
- Path of Exile 2: How to become an Abyssal Lich
- Path of Exile 2: Thorns Warrior build guide (0.3.0)
- Path of Exile 2: Hollow Palm Acolyte of Chayula build guide (0.3.0)