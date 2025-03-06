Path of Exile 2 cheat-detection system is flagging players randomly after new patch

After Path of Exile 2's 0.0.1f hotfix went live earlier today, many players are being blasted with a "You have been detected running cheating software" message box after logging in. To make things more ominous, the message emphasizes the fact that it's a final warning. However, it is affecting players who have never dipped their toes into running macro or any other performance-enhancing software accoutrements.
Understandably, this has been causing some panic today in the Path of Exile 2 community.
False positives of Path of Exile 2 cheat-detecor is a known issue after patch 0.1.1f
All players who got the "You have been detected" message today can rest assured — it's a known issue. Unless you have been actually using macros or similar softwares that directly interacts with runtime game data, you should be completely safe.
A lot of the specifics of the cheat detector message is anecdotal, so we don't know exactly what's tripping it. It's only known that a meaningful amount of players are getting it, according to multiple posts on the game's subreddit and forum posts.
Reportedly, third-party tools that remove black bars on Ultrawide displays are particularly prone to triggering this message, so we would recommend not running third-party convenience tools like this for the time being. Furthermore, Path of Exile 2 players on Steam Deck are particularly prone to getting this message for no apparent reason.
What did today's Path of Exile 2 patch actually add?
The actual patch, hotfix 0.1.1f, is exactly what its title plate says: a hotfix. It fixes a bunch of bugs, and the only notable addition is a new checkpoint in the Ogham Farmlands. Here are all the fixes:
- Fixed the Defiance Banner Skill granting the incorrect quality. It now grants more Aura effect per Valour, matching other Banner skill qualities.
- Fixed a bug where the DPS values in the Skills Panel were sometimes not updating correctly.
- Fixed a bug where clicking on the Corruption Altar in Jiquani's Sanctum with an item on your cursor would result in the item on your cursor becoming invisible.
- Fixed the quality stat on the Dark Effigy Skill not functioning and applying Wither.
- Fixed a bug where the chance to not consume a Cooldown from the Now and Again Chronomancer Ascendancy Passive Skill was not applying to Shield Charge.
- Fixed a bug where the Increased Experience Modifier on Untainted Paradise was displaying double the correct value on the Atlas UI.
- Fixed a bug where the Divergence and Heritage hideout decoration microtransactions could not be placed in hideouts.
- Updated Ember Fusillade's Skill description to clarify that additional projectiles affect the number of Embers accumulated.
- Updated the description on The Three Dragons Unique to clarify that Cold Damage from Hits does not contribute to Freeze Buildup.
- Improved the performance of the Atlas Map.
