Path of Exile 2 cheat-detection system is flagging players randomly after new patch

After Path of Exile 2's 0.0.1f hotfix went live earlier today, many players are being blasted with a "You have been detected running cheating software" message box after logging in. To make things more ominous, the message emphasizes the fact that it's a final warning. However, it is affecting players who have never dipped their toes into running macro or any other performance-enhancing software accoutrements.

Understandably, this has been causing some panic today in the Path of Exile 2 community.

False positives of Path of Exile 2 cheat-detecor is a known issue after patch 0.1.1f

All players who got the "You have been detected" message today can rest assured — it's a known issue. Unless you have been actually using macros or similar softwares that directly interacts with runtime game data, you should be completely safe.

A lot of the specifics of the cheat detector message is anecdotal, so we don't know exactly what's tripping it. It's only known that a meaningful amount of players are getting it, according to multiple posts on the game's subreddit and forum posts.

Reportedly, third-party tools that remove black bars on Ultrawide displays are particularly prone to triggering this message, so we would recommend not running third-party convenience tools like this for the time being. Furthermore, Path of Exile 2 players on Steam Deck are particularly prone to getting this message for no apparent reason.

What did today's Path of Exile 2 patch actually add?

The actual patch, hotfix 0.1.1f, is exactly what its title plate says: a hotfix. It fixes a bunch of bugs, and the only notable addition is a new checkpoint in the Ogham Farmlands. Here are all the fixes:

Fixed the Defiance Banner Skill granting the incorrect quality. It now grants more Aura effect per Valour, matching other Banner skill qualities.

Fixed a bug where the DPS values in the Skills Panel were sometimes not updating correctly.

Fixed a bug where clicking on the Corruption Altar in Jiquani's Sanctum with an item on your cursor would result in the item on your cursor becoming invisible.

Fixed the quality stat on the Dark Effigy Skill not functioning and applying Wither.

Fixed a bug where the chance to not consume a Cooldown from the Now and Again Chronomancer Ascendancy Passive Skill was not applying to Shield Charge.

Fixed a bug where the Increased Experience Modifier on Untainted Paradise was displaying double the correct value on the Atlas UI.

Fixed a bug where the Divergence and Heritage hideout decoration microtransactions could not be placed in hideouts.

Updated Ember Fusillade's Skill description to clarify that additional projectiles affect the number of Embers accumulated.

Updated the description on The Three Dragons Unique to clarify that Cold Damage from Hits does not contribute to Freeze Buildup.

Improved the performance of the Atlas Map.

