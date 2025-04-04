Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt: Gas Arrow Deadeye League Starter build (speculative) 

While we can’t definitively say what the best Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt starter build will be, there’s certainly some talk around the Gas Arrow Deadeye. I think Gas/Explosion builds generally have a lot of promise, thanks to Explosion buffs, primarily. Plus, it’s fun to detonate a huge gas cloud and eliminate everything in it. Unfortunately, much of this is speculative.
Patch 0.2.0 doesn’t release until later today (April 4, 2025) so our Path of Exile 2 Gas Arrow Deadeye build is still very much up in the air. We’ve got some thoughts on it though, and there’s certainly a lot of possibility for this being a powerful build to grind through the current and new content throughout the Early Access game.
Key mechanics and Skills for Gas Arrow Deadeye in Path of Exile 2
Throughout much of your time in Path of Exile 2, Gas Arrow Deadeye is very much a two-button build. You cast Gas Arrow to hit an enemy or object and release a poisonous gas cloud. Then, you cast Flame Wall to ignite it, dealing bonus damage to everyone in the area of effect.
That’s super easy! Like other gas builds, you’re likely going to wind up using Radiant Grief in the late game, as a way to transform this into a one-button build. The radius has been nerfed I believe, but it’s still going to ignite your gas clouds for you, meaning there’s one less button for you to hit.
However, you can also use Ignition on your Gas Arrow skill to make it automatically ignite. So, the order of operations for your ignition is Flame Wall, Radiant Grief, and then Ignition. Below you’ll also see all the skill gems, and attachments to those you’ll need, according to Path of Exile 2 content creator Fubgun — though this is for the late game, so adjust accordingly.
Key skills
- Gas Arrow: Concentrated Effect, Primal Armament, Martial Tempo, Close Combat, Immolate
- Herald of Thunder: Innervate, Longshot, Ambush, LIghtning Penetration, Lightning Mastery
- Ghost Dance: Fast Forward
- Orb of Storms: Font of Rage, Persistence, Font of Blood, Font of Mana
- Flame Wall: Arcane Tempo
- Wind Dancer: Maim, Blind
- Eye of Winter: Deceleration, Spell Echo
Itemization for Gas Arrow Deadeye in PoE 2 0.2.0
There are a few useful Uniques for this Gas Arrow Deadeye build in Path of Exile 2. Namely, you’ll want Death’s Harp (Dualstring Bow), Northpaw (Suede Bracers), and Ingenuity (Utility Belt). Even though Ingenuity was nerfed in the 0.2.0 patch, it’s still a useful piece of gear to have on your character.
While we don’t have important stats for every single slot, you’re going to want Fire Damage. You also want to make sure your gear has high Elemental Resistances scattered throughout.
Itemization considerations
- Weapon: Death’s Harp is a fantastic bow pick, and probably the best when combined with Northpaw’s passive
- Helmet: Pure Energy Shield (replaces Radiant Grief)
- Body Armor: Highest evasion rating armor you can get
- Boots: Increased movement speed is a high priority
- Wrists: When you can, pick up Northpaw to really make this build kick off
- Amulet: 50% increased maximum Energy Shield is a must, Crit/Crit damage is nice too (Stellar Amulet)
- Rings: Flat Fire/Lightning damage is a high priority
- Belt: Any rare belt is fine until you get Ingenuity
- Jewels: Double Crit is the goal
Considerations and limitations
One thing you need to consider with a Gas Arrow build in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of the Hunt, is that Gas Arrow is a very expensive skill to cast. For that reason, you likely don’t want to push it beyond Rank 8 or 9 when upgrading it.
This is probably the biggest limitation on the build, other than how squishy you can feel. Before you really start stacking up Energy Shield, make sure AoEs and enemies can’t rush you down.
