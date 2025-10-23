Path of Exile 2 "Failed to connect to instance" error: Potential causes and fixes

There are many reasons to get disconnected while playing Path of Exile 2, but the ‘Failed to connect to instance’ error is the most annoying of them all. When it happens, you’ll get disconnected while running a map or even during a campaign mission, despite having a good internet connection. If you try to join the instance again, you’ll receive an error message and won't be able to enter a map.

It’s not uncommon to leave loot on the ground to complete a Breach or Delerium encounter for better rewards. However, being unable to rejoin that instance and pick up the loot can send anyone into panic mode. Let’s find out the potential reason for the error and what you can do in this situation.

Path of Exile 2: ‘Failed to connect to instance’, potential causes

The error can result in the loss of all the loot dropped in an instance (Image via GGG)

A sudden crash while playing the game is the leading cause of this error, and something that has happened to me on different occasions. The game would suddenly freeze, and the next few moments would either result in a crash or disconnection.

Another reason could be overloaded servers, which is common if you’re playing Path of Exile 2 during peak hours or a new League start. Whatever the reason may be, if you’re outside an instance long enough, it will reset, and you’ll lose all the loot inside.

How to fix ‘Failed to connect to instance’ error in Path of Exile 2?

While there’s no proper solution to fix the issue, here are a few things you can try to resolve the ‘Failed to connect to instance’ error in Path of Exile 2:

Create a new instance

Make a new instance and start over (Image via GGG)

The best option to resolve the error is to create a new instance. You’d be losing out on the loot, but if it’s not something valuable, this method is much better than waiting for the problem to go away. Hold control and click the location to open a new instance.

Change your network/server

Try logging in through a different server (Image via GGG)

Swapping to a different network is another potential fix if the current network is unable to enter the instance. You can use a VPN or mobile data to access the game with the same character without any issue. Alternatively, you can also try changing the game server.

Restart your game

When in doubt, restart your game (Image via GGG)

Sometimes, the best solution is to turn things on and off. Close Path of Exile 2 and log in again to try rejoining the same instance. If the game still won’t let you join, wait a few minutes before trying again. Each instance remains active for eight to fifteen minutes.

Character swap

To character swap, you'll need to have another character in the same League (Image via GGG)

While running maps, you can’t make a new instance, and if the ‘Failed to connect to instance’ error leaves you stuck on the character selection screen, logging back in can be difficult. This method requires an alternate character in the same League that can access the endgame. You can log in using the other character and enter the map to collect the loot.

