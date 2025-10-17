5 Predictions for Path of Exile 2 League 0.4

It’s been two months since the launch of Path of Exile 2: Rise of the Abyssal League, and speculations regarding patch 0.4 are starting to stir. While the first official League for the game was a success, Grinding Gear Games did leave out a fair bit of what players wanted. A lot of focus went into the campaign, leaving the endgame dry once again.

Ad

However, the recent 0.3.1 patch revealed that the next Major update will focus on improving the endgame. The announcement has got the community excited and ready with demands. Here are my predictions for five things that GGG will introduce in patch 0.4.

Note: These are simply predictions, and GGG is yet to announce details on patch 0.4.

Here are five things we expect to see in the Path of Exile 2 patch 0.4

1) New character class

Ad

Trending

I'll take one Druid for Path of Exile's patch 0.4 (Image via GGG)

Path of Exile 2 patch 0.3 skipped Druid at the last moment, and when asked, GGG said there were a few more things left to iron out. With almost two months left before the next Major update, there’s plenty of time to finalize everything and introduce the Druid.

Ad

Additionally, the Druid may not be the only new class we get in patch 0.4, as many of the existing ones are also missing their last Ascendancy. With no new campaign Acts in sight, the chances of getting more ways to play through the existing one are much higher.

2) New crafting mechanics

Abyss crafting almost guarantees a perfect build (Image via GGG)

Rise of the Abyssal took omen crafting to entirely new heights by giving players the ability to make the perfect items. However, it did take away the thrill of not knowing what you might get on your next exalt slam on some expensive crafts.

Ad

It’s hard to say if the current crafting system will remain or not, but a new League usually brings a new way to craft gear. If GGG is aware of the currency state of the in-game economy, we’ll likely see a much more grounded crafting system.

3) Endgame rework

The Atlas looks a lot cleaner after patch 0.3.1 (Image via GGG)

It’s not much of a prediction if GGG themselves confirmed they have big plans for the endgame in patch 0.4. However, they have yet to reveal what those changes are, and whether the Atlas remains the same as it is now after the update.

Ad

Even with patch 0.3.1, the changes were very noticeable after the developers changed how the Lost Towers and Precursor Tablets worked. The map also looks clean following the decision to make all bonus content random. A future update may transform the infinite Atlas into something more streamlined.

4) New Atlas expansion

A new pinnacle boss fight is always welcome (Image via GGG)

With an endgame rework in work, a new Atlas expansion won’t be a surprise. At the moment, we have a limited number of pinnacle bosses, and a rework is a good chance to bring something entirely new to the table.

Ad

It’s too early to tell if the new boss will be someone returning from Path of Exile 1 or an entirely new entity who was previously only mentioned in the lore. It was great to see the developers build upon the Abyss mechanics from the first game, leading to a pinnacle boss encounter through Kulemak’s Invitation.

5) Trial of the Ancestors

Hinekora and Navali at the TotA arena (Image via GGG)

After hearing Trial of the Ancestors, I believed the new way to get Ascendancy points was the good old TotA. That wasn’t the case, as all you get are a few permanent buffs and a brief glimpse of the arena alongside Hinekora.

Ad

However, that may not be the case for long. After completing the trial, Navali invites you to join the tournament in the future. GGG may introduce something like the Trial of the Ancestors League from Path of Exile 1 as a new League mechanic or one of the Ascendancy Trials.

Apart from features, major updates for Path of Exile 2 also add various balance fixes and quality-of-life changes. These changes are common, and that’s why they aren’t on the list. However, I do hope we get better optimization, as the game crashed more frequently after patch 0.3.

Ad

Check out more related guides and features:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More